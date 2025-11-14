Editor’s Pick: Silver Mirror Facial Bar

What: If you’re searching for a serene escape while invigorating your skin, add a visit to Silver Mirror Facial Bar to your schedule. The soothing, modern service features a wide assortment of facials to address any skincare needs, which can all be easily customized to your specifications and timing.

Who: Cindy Kim and Matt Maroone first launched Silver Mirror Facial Bar with the goal of reducing stress and fuss around at-home skincare and professional treatments—all while still achieving healthy, beautiful skin. Inspired by the fast pace of Korean skincare services, the pair officially opened their first Silver Mirror location in 2016, quickly becoming a hit among the editorial set with their namesake Signature Facial. All of their Silver Mirror treatments were also designed with efficiency and effectiveness in mind, following research on skin concerns and challenges faced in cities including New York, Los Angeles, Seoul, and London.

Why: Silver Mirror’s signature treatments are designed for the modern multitasker, while maintaining a calm aesthetic that’s an instant haven from the hustle of everyday life. With adjustable facial times that span 30, 50, and 90 minutes, there’s a range of options for treatments that are fully tailored to your schedule and lifestyle. That same ethos extends to its wide menu of services that target aging, dryness, hyperpigmentation, and more—which can all be customized to your individual skin concerns. Plus, with locations in New York City, Miami, and Washington, DC—including its latest on Broadway in NYC’s Upper West Side—there’s no shortage of options to visit. For an innovative touch, Silver Mirror also features its dermatologist-approved skincare collection at each, allowing you to continue your self-care journey wherever you go.

How much: $119 to $279 before customizations, add-ons, or additional services.

Where: SilverMirror.com

All images: Courtesy of Silver Mirror Facial Bar

