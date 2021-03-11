What: A textured, long-sleeve tweed jacket with fringe detailing on the sleeve and yoke. With style this cool, is it any wonder that this wardrobe hero has an equally-cool name: Jagger!

Who: Founded in 2008 by Los Angeles native Jeff Abrams, Rails takes its fundamental ethos from that easy, breezy California cool lifestyle the rest of the world is so eager to exude! Intrigued? Of course you are! Hence you should make sure to visit the brand’s new flagship store in Soho ASAP.

Why: Thanks to its classic houndstooth print, this Western-inspired jacket will see you through year after year, season after season. Wear with a soft cashmere hoodie, as above, to give your coffee run outfit a bit more pizzazz—or with denim cut offs and a vintage band tee now that early spring weather is finally on the horizon!

Where: railsclothing.com

How much: $298