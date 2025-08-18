Editor picks

Editor’s Pick: Prada Paradigme Eau de Parfum

by Aaron Royce
Prada Paradigme eau de parfum (Courtesy of Prada Beauty)

What: Prada Beauty is ending summer on a high note with the launch of its latest mens fragrance, Prada Paradigme. The sleek new eau de parfum comes encased in dynamic green and black hues, filled with versatile amber and woody notes for an alluring edge.

Prada Paradigme eau de parfum

Who: Prada’s beauty label has had a range of hits on its hands since launching in 2023. Though the brand’s released fragrances for years, its signature pale green hue and triangle logo have become even greater hallmarks across hit products like its colorful eyeshadow palettes, hydrating lip balms, and Prada Paradox perfume. On the men’s front, Prada Paradigme is given a burst of star power from Spider Man star Tom Holland—who’s both its new face, as well as Prada Beauty’s latest global ambassador.

Tom Holland

Why: Prada Paradigme instantly makes a statement with a woody base of Peru balm, Benzoin resin, and Guaiac wood. The masculine notes are elegantly elevated by blossoming green bourbon geranium and rose, with a dark finish from Calabrian bergamot and musk. With a mix of both deep and light scents, the oriental fragrance is both modern and versatile, able to be worn throughout various seasons and times of day—making it a top contender for your next go-to scent. Plus, with a sultry ombre green and black glass bottle stamped with Prada’s signature sleek triangle, the dynamic fragrance will bring a sharp burst of color to anyone’s bathroom cabinet or vanity counter.

Where: PradaBeauty.com

How much: $37 to $195

All images: Courtesy of Prada Beauty

Aaron Royce is the Fashion News Editor at The Daily Front Row, where he covers all things fashion, beauty, and pop culture—both on and off the runway. Before joining The Daily, he was a freelance contributor for Vogue, Marie Claire, InStyle, and more outlets. Previously, he served as Digital Editor at Footwear News, following internships with The Daily Front Row, Paper, Caroline Vazzana, Capitol File, Anchyi Wei, and more. He was born in northern Virginia and lives in Brooklyn, where he spends copious time shoe shopping, reading fashion memoirs, and scrolling through Instagram. (@aaronjdroyce)

