Editor’s Pick: Prada Paradigme Eau de Parfum

What: Prada Beauty is ending summer on a high note with the launch of its latest mens fragrance, Prada Paradigme. The sleek new eau de parfum comes encased in dynamic green and black hues, filled with versatile amber and woody notes for an alluring edge.

Who: Prada’s beauty label has had a range of hits on its hands since launching in 2023. Though the brand’s released fragrances for years, its signature pale green hue and triangle logo have become even greater hallmarks across hit products like its colorful eyeshadow palettes, hydrating lip balms, and Prada Paradox perfume. On the men’s front, Prada Paradigme is given a burst of star power from Spider Man star Tom Holland—who’s both its new face, as well as Prada Beauty’s latest global ambassador.

Why: Prada Paradigme instantly makes a statement with a woody base of Peru balm, Benzoin resin, and Guaiac wood. The masculine notes are elegantly elevated by blossoming green bourbon geranium and rose, with a dark finish from Calabrian bergamot and musk. With a mix of both deep and light scents, the oriental fragrance is both modern and versatile, able to be worn throughout various seasons and times of day—making it a top contender for your next go-to scent. Plus, with a sultry ombre green and black glass bottle stamped with Prada’s signature sleek triangle, the dynamic fragrance will bring a sharp burst of color to anyone’s bathroom cabinet or vanity counter.

Where: PradaBeauty.com

How much: $37 to $195

