Editor’s Pick: Perfect Moment Tignes Ski Suit

written by Charles Manning

What: A sexy and stylish ski suit made of waterproof, breathable stretch fabric with a cozy thermal fleece lining, a hidden, helmet-compatible hood, rubberized zip fastening, and a detachable waist belt.

Who: Perfect Moment is a high-performance lifestyle apparel brand, founded in Chamonix, France over 30 years ago by filmmaker Thierry Donard. In 2013, Jane Gottschalk bought the brand and moved the headquarters to Hong Kong, where she lives with her family. Under her new direction, Perfect Moment’s dedicated team of designers have created a product line that fits seamlessly into the luxury end of the winter, outerwear, swim, and surf markets, designing for those that want to keep some of the magic of the past with the ability to lead in style whether it be on the extreme mountains of Chamonix or the big waves of Hawaii.

Why: Is this not just like the coolest ski suit you’ve ever seen!? It looks like something a Bond girl would wear while hanging out in the lodge, preparing to seduce an enemy operative and steal his secrets. But it’s not just for après sexiness, it’s also a legit piece of functional skiwear. And this isn’t the only colorway, either. Not by a long shot. Check out all the fun and fabulous options below, and just know that this is only the tip of the apparel iceberg. Honestly, it’s enough to make me want to take up skiing.

Where: Perfectmoment.com

How (much): $900

