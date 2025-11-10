What: Nicole Miller‘s teamed up with sleepwear brand Blissy on a stylish new collaboration. The pair’s limited-edition line features an assortment of pillow cases, eye masks, and scrunchie sets, each in stylish allover prints perfect for any fashionista.

Who: Miller’s renowned for her fashion design legacy—especially in New York City. The beloved fashion designer rose to fame in the ’90s, with her first-ever runway show in 1990 featuring a headline-making appearance by Christy Turlington Burns. Today, her modern and bohemian repertoire’s expanded to include fragrances, jewelry, sunglasses, menswear, home goods, and a range of brand collaborations across numerous categories.

Why: Blissy’s collection with Miller highlights the designer’s love for optimistic, bold patterns with a luxe flair. The line’s pieces are each cast in a dusky pink cheetah print or illustrated pattern of taxi cabs, croissants, and NYC landmarks—which provides a cheerful option for any taste or bedtime need. Silk’s smooth texture reduces movement around your face at night, which further prevents wrinkles and blemishes like facial breakouts. Plus, with their hypoallergenic and breathable materials, pieces from Miller’s Blissy collab also make chic and practical gifts ideal for the upcoming holiday season.

How much: $50 to $110

Where: Blissy.com

