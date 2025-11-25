Editor picks

Editor’s Pick: Nicole Miller Women’s Perforated Suede Jacket

by Aaron Royce
Nicole Miller (Courtesy of Nicole Miller)

What: Nicole Miller‘s latest chic outerwear has arrived just as cooler weather sets in. The designer’s new perforated suede jacket combines ’90s nostalgia with a sharp, modern edge—complete with versatile tones.

Nicole Miller’s suede jacket

Who: Miller’s known for her fashion design legacy, which began in New York City in the ’90s. The beloved designer’s debut runway show in 1990 featuring a headline-making appearance by Christy Turlington Burns. Today, her modern and bohemian repertoire’s expanded to include fragrances, jewelry, sunglasses, menswear, home goods, and a range of brand collaborations across numerous categories. She even has her own namesake rosé.

Crystal Waters and Nicole Miller

Why: Striking the chord between vintage and current, Miller’s latest jacket is centered around its turn-down collared silhouette—an instant nod to similar shapes worn throughout the ’90s and early 2000’s. The zip-up style creates a streamlined shape, while its quilted sateen lining and two front pockets ensure practical warmth and storage space. Finally, the style’s colorways—black, chocolate brown, and camel, available in both soft perforated suede and smooth leather—can be worn across casual and business-ready looks, making them a versatile standout in your cold-weather coat rotation.

Nicole Miller’s suede jacket

How much: $149.99

Where: Amazon.com

Aaron Royce is the Fashion News Editor at The Daily Front Row, where he covers all things fashion, beauty, and pop culture—both on and off the runway. Before joining The Daily, he was a freelance contributor for Vogue, Marie Claire, InStyle, and more outlets. Previously, he served as Digital Editor at Footwear News, following internships with The Daily Front Row, Paper, Caroline Vazzana, Capitol File, Anchyi Wei, and more. He was born in northern Virginia and lives in Brooklyn, where he spends copious time shoe shopping, reading fashion memoirs, and scrolling through Instagram. (@aaronjdroyce)

