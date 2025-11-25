Editor’s Pick: Nicole Miller Women’s Perforated Suede Jacket

What: Nicole Miller‘s latest chic outerwear has arrived just as cooler weather sets in. The designer’s new perforated suede jacket combines ’90s nostalgia with a sharp, modern edge—complete with versatile tones.

Who: Miller’s known for her fashion design legacy, which began in New York City in the ’90s. The beloved designer’s debut runway show in 1990 featuring a headline-making appearance by Christy Turlington Burns. Today, her modern and bohemian repertoire’s expanded to include fragrances, jewelry, sunglasses, menswear, home goods, and a range of brand collaborations across numerous categories. She even has her own namesake rosé.

Why: Striking the chord between vintage and current, Miller’s latest jacket is centered around its turn-down collared silhouette—an instant nod to similar shapes worn throughout the ’90s and early 2000’s. The zip-up style creates a streamlined shape, while its quilted sateen lining and two front pockets ensure practical warmth and storage space. Finally, the style’s colorways—black, chocolate brown, and camel, available in both soft perforated suede and smooth leather—can be worn across casual and business-ready looks, making them a versatile standout in your cold-weather coat rotation.

How much: $149.99

Where: Amazon.com

