What: A floral printed silk midi dress tiered with delicate ruffles. It comes fully lined and features adjustable spaghetti straps and a back zip closure.

Who: An American born to a French mother, Nicole Miller was trained at the Rhode Island School of Design and the Chambre Syndicale de la Haute Couture in Paris before launching her namesake brand in New York in 1992 and helping popularize the little black dress in America. Miller is a CFDA member and has been the recipient of numerous industry awards including the Legend of Fashion Award (2006), Fashion Group International Lifetime Achievement Award (2012), and the Visionary Woman Award (2014).

Why: Times are tough, but there’s nothing wrong with indulging in a little springtime gorgeousness to help boost your spirits. This lovely dress is easy to wear and will serve you well all through the warmer months, even if the closest thing you get to showing it off is wearing it to a Zoom brunch with your girlfriends in the back yard.

Where: Nicolemiller.com

How (much): $395

