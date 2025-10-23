Editor picks

Editor’s Pick: Nicole Miller Fleur de Mémoires Eau de Parfum Gift Set

by Aaron Royce
Nicole Miller's Fleur de Mémoires Eau de Parfum Gift Set (Courtesy of Nicole Miller)

What: As the fall season begins, Nicole Miller is embracing her signature fragrances with a special new set. The designer’s new Fleur de Mémoires Eau de Parfum Gift Set features a curation of four of her signature colorful perfumes, with an assortment of scents that will appeal to anyone on your list this season—or make the perfect gift for yourself!

Who: Nicole Miller’s renowned for her fashion design legacy—especially in New York City! The designer rose to fame in the ’90s, with her first-ever runway show in 1990 featuring a headline-making appearance by Christy Turlington Burns. Today, her modern and bohemian repertoire’s expanded to include fragrances, jewelry, sunglasses, menswear, home goods, and a range of brand collaborations across numerous categories.

Yana Khan, Séverine Keimig, Nicole Miller, Katya Tolstova, Melissa Vale, Aqua Parios, and Ysaunny Brito (Hannah Rozelle)

Why: Miller’s Fleur de Mémoires Eau de Parfum Gift Set makes for an ideal holiday gift, given its variety and bright hues. Her latest launches, the sweetly fruity All My Love and romantic Moments de Passion scents, are paired alongside her classically sensual Lueur de la Ville and blossoming Nectar de Pêche scents to showcase a full fragrance range. Each scent’s versatility and elegant notes make them an ideal gift for the beauty lover or fragrance fanatic in your life—especially given the fragrance’s popularity surge in the 2020’s.

Nicole Miller’s Fleur de Mémoires Eau de Parfum Gift Set (Courtesy of Nicole Miller)

How much: $78

Where: Macys.com

