Editor’s Pick: Moroccanoil Travel-size Hydration Trio

by Freya Drohan
What: Heading on vacation? First off, take us with you! Secondly, don’t forget to pack your hair heroes too. Thankfully, Moroccanoil’s three muskateers—Hydrating Shampoo, Conditioner, and an adorably-sized Intense Hydrating Mask—will make sure you don’t run into any ‘Monica from Friends moments’ while away.

Who: It’s safe to say Moroccanoil put argan oil on the map. As the pioneer of oil-infused hair care, Moroccanoil’s original Moroccanoil Treatment created the worldwide buzz about the ingredient, which would go on to pave the way for a whole fleet of premium products. A lot has changed in the decade since the brand launched, but one thing that stays a staple is the divine signature fragrance that’s guaranteed in each and every bottle.

 

Why: These sulfate-free products instantly nourish and infuse your strands with vital, thirst-quenching ingredients. Ergo, you can rest easy and quench your own thirst with a cocktail or two, safe in the knowledge that your locks are being taken care of. To make the most of the mask, simply apply to towel-dried hair and comb through from root to tip. Leave on for 5-7 minutes (enough time to enjoy another cocktail, why not!) and rinse out to reveal dreamy, beachy hair.

Where: moroccanoil.com

How much: $48

Freya Drohan is The Daily's fashion director; overseeing digital industry and news coverage, as well as luxury fashion market content for the various print editions. Follow her on Instagram and Twitter @freyadro

