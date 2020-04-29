Editor picks

Editor’s Pick: Max Mara Small Anniversary Whitney Bag

by Charles Manning
What: The perfect little tote, the Whitney bag is made of soft, smooth semi-gloss leather with double handles and a detachable, adjustable strap. A divider separates two inner compartments, lined with fabric. This item celebrates the Whitney Bag’s fifth anniversary and comes with a matching flower-print fabric shopper bag. Measurements: 18.5 x 18 x 15 cm.

Who: Max Mara was founded in Reggio Emilia, in Northern Italy, in 1951 by the late Achille Maramotti, whose family still owns and manages the business and the nine brands under the Max Mara Fashion Group umbrella today.

Why: This particular bag was created by Max Mara in collaboration with the Renzo Piano Building Workshop (RPBW) to celebrate the opening of the Whitney Museum of American Art in 2015. “The Whitney bag has been designed to be timeless, and after ﬁve years it still represents a modern, elegant and simple way to design, where details and craftsmanship really matter,” says Elisabetta Trezzani, a partner RPBW.

To celebrate its fifth anniversary, the chic little tote has been revived in a special edition version dedicated to the American painter Florine Stettheimer who boasts an important presence at the Whitney. A feminist and activist ante-litteram (1871-1944), Stettheimer’s work “Sun”, created in 1931, inspired the bag’s ﬁve new color variants and the design of the floral printed lining.

“Sun” by Florine Stettenheimer, 1931 (Whitney Museum of American Art)

And if pink is not your thing, don’t fret! The bag also comes in red, plum, bright yellow, and orange!

Where: us.maxmara.com

How (much): $1,220

Andrew Masullo April 30, 2020 - 5:23 PM

Yeah, this is what the amazing painter Florine Stettheimer is good for — lining a damned handbag. How disgusting.

Reply

