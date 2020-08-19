Editor’s Pick: Max Mara CameLuxe Water-resistant Down Jacket

What: An ultra-fine, water-resistant down jacket that’s sustainably-made in Italy. This staple, lightweight yet insulated enough to see you through even the most temperamental of cold weather climates, is a winter wardrobe multitasker.

Who: When it comes to outerwear that’s both chic and functional, luxury Italian label Max Mara practically wrote the rulebook.

Why: This jacket is a part of Max Mara’s innovative CameLuxe line, which upcycles and repurposes left over camelhair fabrics. The camelhair is collected, sorted, transformed into very fine fibers, and blended with recycled polyester in order to create the type of hardworking insulation that we all seek out when temperatures plummet. Max Mara’s new award-winning and patent-pending process makes for highly resilient, strong, and consistently cozy padding for coats and jackets, while being minimally impactful on the environment.

See below for an insight into the CameLuxe process:

In even better news, CameLuxe is featured in nine styles of the Max Mara The Cube Fall 2020 collection, giving you no shortage of ideal offerings to chose from. This particular calf-length black coat, in iridescent technical satin, also features a hood, and can be jazzed up with the addition of accessories from The Cube collection, such as mink cuffs or a belt.

How Much: $1,495.

Where: MaxMara.com