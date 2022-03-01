Editor’s Pick: Luminous Diamonds Inner Radiance Earrings

What: We’re easily pleased, really—just give us a dazzling red carpet- and runway-approved earring and you won’t hear us complain! More specifically, these Inner Radiance Earrings from Luminous Diamonds which have already been spotted on the catwalks of New York Fashion Week and on style stars around the world.

Who: Luminous by name, luminous by nature. Luminous Diamonds was founded on the idea that jewelry should reflect both the wearer’s external radiance and their inner light. Thus, each striking natural diamond piece has the ability to glow under UV light. Magic!

Why: These 18k white gold sparklers boast 24-stone fluorescent diamonds, with 4.30 carats—as well as 344 additional diamond stones. Indeed, with their pizazz factor, it’s easy to see why J.Lo was won over by the Inner Radiance Earrings, having worn them to the American Music Awards ceremony last year. The statement style has also graced the Christian Siriano runways, modeled to perfection by the likes of Coco Rocha and Daphne Velghe—plus none other than Lil Kim in the front row. Glow getter!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Luminous Diamonds (@luminousdiamonds)

Where: luminousdiamonds.com

How much: $22,800

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.