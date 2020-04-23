Editor’s Pick: LOEWE Paula’s Ibiza Fragrance

What: The newest fragrance offering from Spanish luxury fashion house LOEWE. The scent profile features coconut water layered with bright green galbanum and Madagascan mandarin oils upon heart notes of driftwood, sand lily, and frangipani flowers, with vanilla absolute and Sulawesi patchouli oil combined with warm ambergris to form a soft, sultry base. The fragrance is unisex and was created in collaboration between LOEWE creative director Jonathan Anderson and in-house perfumer Nuria Cruelles.

Who: Now owned by LVMH, LOEWE was founded in Madrid in 1846 by a group of Spanish leather craftsmen. In 1905, King Alfonso XIII made LOEWE the official Purveyor of the Royal Court in Spain. Since 2013, the house has been under the creative direction of Northern Ireland-born designer Jonathan Anderson, who has turned the nearly 175 year old brand into one of Europe’s most exciting and vital luxury fashion brands.

Why: This limited-edition fragrance is just a small part of a much larger collection that encompasses everything from ready-to-wear to bags, sunglasses and, of course, LOEWE’s fanciful animal accessories.

For every product in the Paula’s Ibiza collection sold in store and on Loewe.com between May and August, 2020, Loewe will donate 40 euros to educational projects in Spain, starting with an initial donation of 500,000 euros.

At the same time, Loewe is donating 100,000 surgical masks to the Spanish Red Cross and producing non-surgical masks in its Getafe factories, which will be distributed to volunteer workers, LOEWE employees, and their families.

Where: Loewe.com

How (much): $88

