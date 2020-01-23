Editor’s Pick: Kérastase Scrub Énergisant Purifying Scalp Scrub

What: A deep purifying and energizing scalp scrub made with sea salt to help absorb and balance oil production, vitamin B6 for moisture retention, and salicylic acid to aid in the treatment of dry skin and scalp conditions like dandruff.

Who: Founded in 1964 by scientists at L’Oréal Advanced Research, Kérastase is now the #1 professional haircare brand in the world, selling their luxurious products in over 37,000 salons in 65 countries. With the help of Kérastase’s unique hair diagnosis and prescriptive approach, hairdressers are able to understand the particular needs of all scalps and hair types. Kérastase also created the first ever-personalized professional treatment – fusio dose — which has become so popular that, today, a woman experiences a fusio dose treatment in a salon around the world every six seconds.

Kérastase is also committed to reducing our impact on the planet. All their products are produced in a carbon neutral and dry plant in Spain and the products used at the backbar of their partner salons are 100% recycled. They are developing products using recycled plastic and are committed to being 100% recycled by 2025.

Why: Winter can wreak havoc on your skin, including the skin on your scalp! Perfect for oily scalps, this luxurious scrub cleans away impurities and build-up for hair that is healthier, more voluminous, and up to 6x shinier than before you washed it.

Where: Kerastase.com

How (much): $50

