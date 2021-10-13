Editor’s Pick: Erno Laszlo Hydra-Therapy Memory Gel Sleep Mask For BCA Month

What: Pillowy soft and more rested looking skin post-Fashion Month? Turns out it’s not just a pipe dream! This Hydra-Therapy Memory Gel Sleep Mask works a charm in as little as one overnight application. It’s like sending your visage off for a week-long retreat at The Malibu Ranch, without the damage to your AMEX Platinum.

Who: A revered name in the skincare industry for the past century, the Erno Laszlo brand builds on the pioneering and innovative research of Dr. Laszlo himself, who won over fans in iconic figures like Marilyn Monroe, Audrey Hepburn, Jackie O, Greta Garbo, and Katharine Hepburn. Everyone from Hollywood royalty to literal princesses would visit the skincare guru at his Manhattan institute on Fifth Avenue over the decades—with Monroe even once saying, “Erno Laszlo not only heals my skin, but he soothes my soul.” All these years later, that sterling reputation and commitment to excellence is still a mainstay of the world-famous brand.

Why: Erno Laszlo has partnered with The Pink Agenda to raise $250,000 over the course of the next year to support the organization’s efforts in breast cancer awareness and research. The partnership kicks off this BCA month, with 100% of the mask’s sale price going directly to the organization. For the ensuing 11 months, 20% of the purchase price of every soothing product (now in limited-edition, baby pink-hued packaging!) will continue to go towards the $250,000 goal. Beyond the charity component, this whipped and light to the touch overnight mask is a cult favorite for its nourishing and hydration benefits. Just what you need as we switch from AC season to central heating season… gulp!

Where: ernolaszlo.com

How much: $120