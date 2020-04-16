Editor’s Pick: DKNY Tie-Dye Leggings

What: Black and white tie-dye, high-waisted leggings with mesh panels at the calf and a hem that hits just above the ankle.

Who: American fashion icon, Donna Karan, founded her namesake brand in New York City in 1984. In 1989 she created a younger, less expensive collection called DKNY, inspired by her own teenage daughter who, at the time, was constantly raiding her mother’s closet. Today, the company is owned by G-III Apparel Group and is a full-blown lifestyle brand selling everything from womenswear and menswear to accessories, fragrance, and home goods.

Why: If you’re like most people right now, you’re pretty much living in sweats and leggings at the moment and these are a fun alternative to basic black. There’s even a matching oversized hoodie, if you want to go for the total lewk!

Where: DKNY.com

How (much): $60

