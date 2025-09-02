Editor’s Pick: Costa Brazil Kaya Jungle Firming Body Oil

Editor picks

What: Costa Brazil‘s become known for its sustainable body care—including its Kaya jungle firming body oil. The golden essence includes a combination of organic oils to keefp your skin hydrated and toned all season.

Who: Francisco Costa is the ruggedly chic founder of Costa Brazil, which he launched in 2019. Costa founded his brand with a focus on holistic skin care, complete with a variety of sustainable ingredients from his native Brazil. His label’s minimalist aesthetics and packaging are certainly aligned with his fashionable background, including his tenure as Calvin Klein’s creative director throughout the 2000’s. In the years since Costa’s launch, his brand’s eco-friendly product range has grown to include refreshing, renewing shampoos, body lotions, serums, bath salts, and more—including his editor-beloved Aroma eau de parfum.

Why: The Kaya jungle firming oil utilizes a blend of Amazonian oils to keep your skin smooth and hydrated. Its golden mixture specifically includes Kaya oil, a superfood that firms the skin—which is also exclusive to Costa Brazil. Tacoma seed, Brazil nut, buriti, breu branco, and cacay oils complete its composition with their abilities to reduce fine lines while elasticizing, softening, and moisturizing the skin. Aside from their strong properties, these ingredients also contain an abundance of Omegas 3, 6, and 9, plus vitamins A and E, ensuring it’s also healthy for your body.

How much: $98

Where: LiveCostaBrazil.com

Aaron Royce is the Fashion News Editor at The Daily Front Row, where he covers all things fashion, beauty, and pop culture—both on and off the runway. Before joining The Daily, he was a freelance contributor for Vogue, Marie Claire, InStyle, and more outlets. Previously, he served as Digital Editor at Footwear News, following internships with The Daily Front Row, Paper, Caroline Vazzana, Capitol File, Anchyi Wei, and more. He was born in northern Virginia and lives in Brooklyn, where he spends copious time shoe shopping, reading fashion memoirs, and scrolling through Instagram. (@aaronjdroyce)

