Editor’s Pick: Collini Milano Killer Bag

What: Killer by name, killer by nature! Slay in the style stakes with this look-at-me mini shoulder bag by maximalist Italian luxury label Collini Milano.

Who: The house, revitalized by new owner and creative director Carmine Rotondaro, doesn’t do things by half. With a focus on more is more, unabashed Italian glamour, and high-quality craftsmanship, Collini Milano’s pieces are wardrobe icons for those who dare to wear them.

Why: The Killer Bag, available in black, brown, and metallic gold, guarantees more bang for your buck as it can be worn as a shoulder bag, a crossbody, or an evening bag by tucking away the chain strap. The flap closure features the distinctive brand logo, plus, what can we say about the quirky spiked detail? A distinctive and individual piece of arm candy if we ever laid eyes on one…

How much: $850

Where: collinimilano.com

More from Collini Milano!

