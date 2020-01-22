Editor picks

Editor’s Pick: Chrome Hearts x Bella Hadid Sunglasses

written by The Daily Front Row
Bella Hadid

What: Cute little tinted sunglasses designed by Bella Hadid for Chrome Hearts.

Who: Chrome Hearts is a high-end silver and leather brand. Originally founded in L.A. in 1988 by Richard Stark, the luxury label is known for having a rock-star edge (and many rock-star fans). Today, the brand is carried in boutiques around the world.

Model Bella Hadid, who used to visit the Chrome Hearts factory as a teenager, developed her first collaboration for the brand in 2017. She has been a member of the Chrome Hearts family ever since.

Why: We’re loving this throwback late-’90s early ’00s vibe. Remember when tiny, pastel glasses were all the rage? Well, Bella does, and she’s bringing them back with a high-fashion twist. The collection, titled Hellz Bellz, features four lens colors, with different finishes.

Where: Available in select Chrome Hearts boutiques.

How (much): Starting at $1,100.

