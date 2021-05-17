Editor’s Pick: by robynblair Hostess Collection

What: Satiate your sweet tooth, without worrying about keeping your dentist happy, with by robynblair’s newest line. Launching today, the Hostess Collection is a candy-themed offering of coasters and placemats to add a mouthwatering touch to your tablescape—and a cake serving set to ensure you truly are the ‘hostess with the most-ess’ when your next shindig rolls around.

Who: Robyn Blair Davidson found a legion of fast fans with her fun acrylic artwork—you’ve likely already swooned over her signature “In Case Of Emergency Break Glass” piece on Instagram!—and further cemented her brand’s covetable status with quirky fashion and lifestyle collaborations.

Why: The newest offering of placemat and coaster sets takes inspiration from lollipop swirls and come in delectable hues of blue and green, or pink and orange. Because why wait ’til after dinner to treat your eyes to some pretty sweets? The two-piece dessert serving set is also a must-have addition for those who love to serve up a little something special. Naturally, all products boast packaging that’s cute to boot too.

Where: byrobynblair.com

How much: starting at $85