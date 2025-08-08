Editor’s Pick: Banana Republic Cotton And Lace Mock-Neck Top

What: Banana Republic‘s latest offerings include its new cotton and poplin lace-up top. The versatile piece can be effortlessly dressed up or down, embracing the label’s ethos of breezy and contemporary style.

Who: Banana Republic’s Summer 2025 collection drew inspiration from the spirit of travel, particularly the sun-drenched cities of Sicily, Italy and Majorca, Spain. In addition to effortlessly breezy blouses, the collection features a wide assortment of timeless and tonal trousers, skirts, jeans, and relaxed dresses—all elevated by crocheted and linen textures, swirling patterns, and a chic palette with shades of blue, tan, pink, green, and cream.

Why: This top features a lightweight cotton base, paneled with delicate rounded lace for a feminine flair. The comfortable, long-sleeved style includes a mock-neck silhouette that creates a sophisticated edge, ideal for daytime or evening dressing. Its versatile hues of black and white allow the piece to be worn throughout the season, as well as cooler months—especially when layered with flared denim, pleated pants, or a sweeping midi skirt.

How much: $170

Where: BananaRepublic.com

All images: Courtesy of Banana Republic

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.