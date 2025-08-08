Editor picks

Editor’s Pick: Banana Republic Cotton And Lace Mock-Neck Top

by Aaron Royce
Editor's Pick, Banana Republic, womenswear, summer, summer fashion
Banana Republic cotton and lace mock-neck top (Courtesy of Banana Republic)

What: Banana Republic‘s latest offerings include its new cotton and poplin lace-up top. The versatile piece can be effortlessly dressed up or down, embracing the label’s ethos of breezy and contemporary style.

Banana Republic cotton and lace mock-neck top

Who: Banana Republic’s Summer 2025 collection drew inspiration from the spirit of travel, particularly the sun-drenched cities of Sicily, Italy and Majorca, Spain. In addition to effortlessly breezy blouses, the collection features a wide assortment of timeless and tonal trousers, skirts, jeans, and relaxed dresses—all elevated by crocheted and linen textures, swirling patterns, and a chic palette with shades of blue, tan, pink, green, and cream.

Banana Republic cotton and lace mock-neck top

Why: This top features a lightweight cotton base, paneled with delicate rounded lace for a feminine flair. The comfortable, long-sleeved style includes a mock-neck silhouette that creates a sophisticated edge, ideal for daytime or evening dressing. Its versatile hues of black and white allow the piece to be worn throughout the season, as well as cooler months—especially when layered with flared denim, pleated pants, or a sweeping midi skirt.

Banana Republic cotton and lace mock-neck top

How much: $170

Where: BananaRepublic.com

All images: Courtesy of Banana Republic 

Aaron Royce is the Fashion News Editor at The Daily Front Row, where he covers all things fashion, beauty, and pop culture—both on and off the runway. Before joining The Daily, he was a freelance contributor for Vogue, Marie Claire, InStyle, and more outlets. Previously, he served as Digital Editor at Footwear News, following internships with The Daily Front Row, Paper, Caroline Vazzana, Capitol File, Anchyi Wei, and more. He was born in northern Virginia and lives in Brooklyn, where he spends copious time shoe shopping, reading fashion memoirs, and scrolling through Instagram. (@aaronjdroyce)

