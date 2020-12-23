Editor picks

Editor’s Pick: Hailey Bieber’s Favorite Jewelry By Anita Ko, Available At Betteridge

by Freya Drohan
Hailey Bieber in Anita Ko (Instagram)

What: The curated ear has been having a moment for more than a hot minute. We’re obsessed with these cuffs, huggies, and statement showstoppers that are a forever investment.

Who: As a fifth-generation family jeweler, Betteridge combines decades’ worth of excellence and customer service with an eye for the future. Case in point: their unrivaled selection of treasures that range from heritage brands to A list-adored contemporary designers. Right now, we’re taking a leaf from Hailey Bieber’s book and swooning over Anita Ko.

Why: Los Angeles-based Ko’s designs have amassed her a major celebrity following—including everyone from Michelle Obama to Rihanna, Kaia Geber, and Gigi Hadid. These styles below manage to be both simultaneously feminine yet edge; we’ll take one of each please….

How much: from $950

Where: betteridge.com/anita-ko-jewelry

