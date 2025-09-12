Editor’s Pick: Alo Yoga’s First Handbags

What: Alo Yoga has just entered the luxury accessories category with its first handbag collection. The brand’s clean, wellness-influenced aesthetic influenced the four new styles, which expand its Alo Atelier luxury collection while retaining a laidback charm.

Who: Alo’s tapped longtime brand fans and fashion muses Candice Swanepoel, Daiane Sodre, and Amelia Gray to star in the campaign for its first handbag line. Photographed by Steven Meisel, the dynamic shoot emphasizes the collection’s nods to Alo’s fitness heritage while remaining versatile and modern. It’s also filled with distinct black, espresso brown, and deep maroon hues, which are all hitting the right notes as the fall season approaches.

Why: The four silhouettes in Alo’s first handbag collection are made to be both practical and fashion-forward, embracing classic styles with a tonal edge. Its versatile Tranquility tote bag is roomy and minimalist, while the Voyage duffle and Odyssey bowler bags nod to classic gym bag silhouettes with a stylish touch. Finally, the Balance bucket bag—our personal favorite—brings a subtly bohemian flair to the range, plus an element of surprise to Alo’s sporty aesthetic. Each style is made with responsibly-sourced leather and suede in a push for sustainability, and comes in both full and mini sizes to ensure there’s a shape for any lifestyle. For a holistic and luxe touch, each is accented with one of Alo’s signature intentional crystals, ranging from smoky quartz to enchanting citrine. The full collection also smoothly coordinates with Alo’s latest fall sportswear and athleisure launches, as well—ensuring it’s suitable to bring to your next workout, or anywhere you roam.

How much: $2,000-$3,600

Where: AloYoga.com

All images: Courtesy of Alo Yoga

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.