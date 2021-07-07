Editor’s Pick: Nicole Miller Cheetah-print Lounge Set

Editor picks

What: A two-piece, cheetah-print number by Nicole Miller—aka, the perfect candidate for your summer lounging. Comprising a crew neck sweater with a balloon-sleeve silhouette and matching drawstring shorts, the cozy set also features elephant embroidery on the left side of each item. If you’re in the market for a new matching combo (and why wouldn’t you be?!), this one is a no-brainer. When you find yourself wearing it every day, don’t say we didn’t warn you.

Who: Based in New York City and founded by its namesake designer, Nicole Miller is beloved for its bold, playful prints and offering of everyday and occasion wear that blend both undeniable sophistication and youthful edge all at once.

Why: What can we say, a lounge-ready matching set is always a good idea. While the temperatures might still be climbing in the city, and the thought of donning anything other than a swimsuit seems unbearable, cooler nights spent Out East always seem to warrant a comfortable yet chic long sleeve situation. Get ready to take a walk on the wild side in this one…

How much: Sweatshirt: $145; shorts: $125

Where: nicolemiller.com 

