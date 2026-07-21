Editor Pick: Zegna Titanium Eyeglasses

Here at The Daily Front Row, we’ve been swooning hard for all things Zegna lately, especially since their spectacular Spring Summer 2027 runway show in Malibu last month. Seriously, if we could wear nothing but that collection every day for the rest of our lives, we’d be satisfied. Of course, there’s still a good six months to go before those clothes hit stores, so, in the meantime, we are fixating hard and fast on the brand’s incredible made in Italy eyewear. This pair in particular.

What:

These gold-toned titanium glasses are just the right amount of classic and will add elegance and refinement to any look. Crafted from lightweight Japanese titanium, they feature a combined, layered, double-rim design with a contrast-color circle detail on the front, and a sleek, single bridge. They are further distinguished by the iconic 232 Road brand mark and the engraved temple tips, ensuring optimal stability and comfort, as well as adjustable nose pads.

Who:

All Zegna eyewear is made by Marcolin, which was founded in 1961 in the heart of Italy’s eyewear district in the Veneto region, an area globally recognized for its deep-rooted expertise in eyewear manufacturing.

Originally established as a small, family-driven operation, Marcolin has evolved into one of the leading global players in eyewear, combining Italian manufacturing heritage with an international business footprint, while remaining headquartered in Longarone (Belluno), where it continues to oversee the design, development, and production of eyewear for some of the top brands in luxury fashion including Tom Ford, Max Mara, Christian Louboutin, and, of course, Zegna.

Marcolin is not your typical eyewear licensee, though. From a production standpoint, they maintain direct control over key phases of development — from prototyping to finishing — within their Italian facilities, which allows for a level of precision and consistency that is difficult to replicate at scale. For example, each frame undergoes multiple stages of manual finishing and quality control, including hand-polishing and detailed assembly processes that ensure both structural integrity and aesthetic refinement.

On the design side, Marcolin takes a highly collaborative approach with its brand partners. So rather than applying a one-size-fits-all model, the company builds dedicated creative and product teams around each brand, ensuring that every collection reflects the brand’s DNA — whether that means pushing into technical, performance-driven eyewear or exploring more fashion-forward, expressive silhouettes.

Additionally, Marcolin has made significant investments in advanced manufacturing technologies, including digital prototyping and material innovation, which allow for greater experimentation in lightweight constructions, lens integration, and ergonomic design.

Why:

If you’ve never worn titanium glasses before, believe us when we say that the near weightlessness of them really is something of a revelation the first time you put them on. So much so that it will likely make all your other glasses feel clunky by comparison. Fortunately, Zegna makes lots of different titanium frames, so you can replace all your glasses (and sunglasses) if you want. And, honestly, we want!

Where (to buy):

Solsticesunglasses.com

How (much):

$403

And if gold isn’t your thing, don’t fret! They also come in silver.

Check out more Zegna titanium eyeglasses and sunglasses below.