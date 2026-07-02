Editor Pick: Wolverine Durashock Work Boot

As the fashion world continues its work wear obsession, a good pair of boots has never been more important.

What:

The Wolverine Durashock work boot is built in the USA using premium materials sourced from around the world. Designed for long-lasting performance, it features Wolverine’s time-tested Goodyear Welt construction for exceptional durability and is designed to be resoled after years of wear, not simply thrown away.

Who:

In 1883, G. A. Krause founded a small leather tannery with a handful of employees, producing work boots and gloves that quickly became famous for their comfort and toughness. By 1903, Krause and his sons had opened a factory in Rockford, MI — still the company’s home — where they produced some 300 boots per day. Today they make quite a few more, but many of their styles, including the one featured here, are still made in the USA and built to last.

Why:

Wolverine’s iconic DuraShocks® comfort technology has been trusted by generations of workers and delivers all-day cushioning and support, making this boot as comfortable as it is dependable. This particular boot features a premium waterproof full-grain leather upper, a moisture wicking mesh lining, a removable full cushioned PU footbed that molds to your foot, a rubber wedge outsole with Wolverine DuraShocks® pads to provide heavy duty shock absorption and reduce impact on your body, time-tested Goodyear™ Welt construction, which allows boot to be resoled, a nylon shank for increased support, and is backed by Wolverine’s 30-day Comfort Guarantee.

Where (to buy):

Wolverine.com

How (much):

$274.95