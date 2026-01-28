Editor Pick: Tod’s Winter Gommino Ankle Boots

What: The Tod’s Winter Gommino Ankle Boot is made of the finest, most beautiful calfskin and features the brand’s iconic rubber pebble sole. The lacing eyelets give a nod to the outdoors, but the overall effect is one of simplicity, restraint, and refinement, meaning these boots will look great with just about any outfit.

They come in four colors: brown leather (our favorite), black leather, and two shades of brown suede.

The Tod’s Winter Gommino Ankle Boot is also available for women in dark brown suede, light brown suede, and pony effect leather.

Who: In the early 1900s Filippo Della Valle opened his cobbler’s workshop in the Marche region of central Italy. In the 1940s, his son Dorino joined the business and took production to the next level, making high quality footwear for some of Italy’s top designers. Dorino’s son Diego joined the company in 1975 and continued to grow the business — now established in Milan — creating the Gommino driving shoe, the brand’s most iconic design to date. The brand registered under the name J.P. Tod’s in 1984 but soon dropped the “J.P.” Bags and other accessories followed. Then, in 2006, Tod’s debuted their first ready-to-wear collection, now thriving under the creative direction of designer Matteo Tambuini. Yet the brand will probably always be best known for their incredible shoes, of which the Gommino Ankle Boot is certainly one.

Why: If there’s one thing the recent weather has made clear, it is the importance of a good boot. No, make that a great boot. And this is a great boot. The thick leather sole makes these boots comfy and weather-ready and with proper care the leather uppers will last a lifetime.

Where (to buy): Tods.com

How (much): $1,695