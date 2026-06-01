Editor Pick: Todd Snyder x Sperry x Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood CVO Sneakers

A simple, yet stylish homage to a man who made TV and the world a kinder, gentler, more loving place.

What:

This CVO (Circular Vamp Oxford) sneaker is part of the third iteration of Todd Snyder’s long-term collaboration with Sperry. Based on Sperry’s original naval silhouette, this version of Sperry’s iconic sneaker has been updated with garment-washed canvas uppers in ecru, bronze brown, soft amazon, and our personal favorite: vintage indigo.

The bumper is the classic iteration from the ’60s and ’70s and the piped tonal coloring and chambray footbed are true to the version Rogers wore on his show. Key performance features remain, including razor-cut wave siping on the outsole and vulcanized construction — Rogers chose the CVO because he liked how quietly they let him step around the studio during filming.

The sneakers are packed in an exclusive red shoebox and dust bag, bearing a “Handcrafted” patch as a nod to the patch in sweaters worn on Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood.

Who:

Todd Snyder is one of America’s leading menswear designers. Before launching his own eponymous line in 2011, Snyder held leading roles at Ralph Lauren, The Gap, and J.Crew. He has also been recognized four times by the Council of Fashion Designers of America as a Menswear Designer of the Year nominee and is a three-time CFDA Swarovski Menswear Award nominee.

“One day, we were going through our archives, and Fred Rogers’ shoes caught my eye…those iconic blue canvas sneakers. Turns out, he was wearing the Sperry CVOs,” says Snyder. “I grew up on Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood. It was such a great show. And now here was the perfect opportunity to share Rogers’ message of kindness and acceptance with a new generation. So we took the idea to Sperry, and they were all in. It was organic, everything clicked at every step… it’s the way the best kinds of collaborations happen.”

Why:

As someone who grew up watching Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood on PBS, this whole collection — from the sneakers to the t-shirts to the iconic red sweater — gives me a warm fuzzy feeling in my tummy and brings a melancholy tear to my eyes. At a time of tremendous global and domestic strife and division, the spirit of Mister Rogers is needed now than ever before. Will these sneakers make the world a better place? No. But maybe wearing them will be a happy little reminder to be choose kindness when given the chance.

Where (to buy):

Toddsynder.com

How (much):

$120 with a portion of the purchase price benefiting Fred Rogers Productions, a non-profit dedicated to inspiring children, supporting parents, and promoting neighborliness.

Check out the rest of the collection below and shop the full range here.