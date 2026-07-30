Editor Pick: Talbots Striped Poplin Dress

Looking for something to wear to that last family barbecue of the season? Well, look no further!

What:

A perfectly polished short sleeve shirtdress in a bold stripe print, crafted from cool, crisp 100% cotton poplin with on-seam pockets and a removable tie waist.

Who:

In 1947, entrepreneurial New Englanders Nancy and Rudy Talbot created a clothing catalog with a highly dedicated and passionate following. Soon they moved into a historic house in Hingham, Massachusetts, a quaint and picturesque town on the South Shore outside of Boston, where they painted the front door a welcoming red to signal hospitality.

Today, Talbots creates smile-worthy clothes for women size 0 to 24 and collaborates with everyone from Barbour to Sperry and Swarovski.

Why:

It’s giving Jackie at the Kennedy Compound in Hyannis Port. It’s giving Rossie Assouline (at a fraction of the price). It’s giving the perfect late summer dress for last of the season’s outdoor parties. And the fact that the buttons go all the way down means extra styling options. Depending on how daring you’re want to be.

How (much):

$179

Where (to buy):

In select Talbots stores and at Talbots.com.