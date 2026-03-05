Editor Pick: Robert Marc Back Table Sunglasses

sonbahis girişsonbahissonbahis güncelvaycasino girişpusulabet girişpusulabet girişpusulabetpusulabetvaycasinoholiganbetvaycasino girişholiganbetvaycasinovaycasino girişvaycasinomatbet girişgameofbetvdcasinomatbetgrandpashabetgrandpashabetmatbet girişmatbetエクスネスmatbetmatbet girişmatbetpusulabetjojobetMeritbetmeritbet girişMeritbetVaycasinoBetasusBetkolikMeritbetmeritbetMeritbet girişMeritbetgalabetenobahis girişenbetenbet girişceltabetceltabet girişcasiveracasivera girişcasivalcasival girişcasinoroyalcasinoroyal girişbovbetbovbet girişkulisbetkulisbet girişkralbet girişhilbethilbet girişhiltonbethiltonbet girişgalabetgalabet girişenobahisenobahis girişenbetenbet girişceltabetceltabet girişcasiveracasivera girişcasivalcasival girişcasinoroyal girişcasinoroyalbovbetbovbet girişgobahisgobahis girişhilbethilbet girişhiltonbethiltonbet girişkulisbetkulisbet girişgobahisgobahis girişgalabetgalabet girişcasivalcasival girişenbetenbet girişceltabetceltabet girişcasinoroyalcasinoroyal girişcasiveracasivera girişbovbetbovbet girişkralbet girişenobahisenobahis girişenobahisenobahis girişkralbetkralbet girişbovbetbovbet girişcasiveracasivera girişcasinoroyalcasinoroyalceltabetceltabet girişenbetenbet girişcasivalcasival girişgalabetgalabet girişgobahisgobahis girişkulisbetkulisbet girişhilbethilbet girişhiltonbethiltonbet girişgiftcardmall/mygifthiltonbethiltonbet girişhilbethilbet girişkulisbetkulisbet girişgobahisgobahis girişgalabetgalabet girişcasivalcasival girişenbetenbet girişceltabetceltabet girişcasinoroyalcasinoroyal girişenobahisenobahis girişkralbetkralbet girişbovbetbovbet girişcasiveracasivera girişkralbetkralbet girişcasiveracasivera girişhiltonbethiltonbet girişhilbethilbet girişkulisbetkulisbet girişgobahisgobahis girişgalabetgalabet girişcasivalcasival girişenbetenbet girişceltabetceltabet girişcasinoroyalcasinoroyal girişenobahisenobahis girişbovbetbovbet girişaresbetaresbet girişatlasbetatlasbet girişbetnanobetnano girişceltabetceltabet girişhiltonbethiltonbet girişhilbethilbet girişwinxbetwinxbet girişbetciobetcio girişcasivalcasival girişcasiveracasivera girişenbetenbet girişenobahisenobahis girişsüratbetsüratbet girişibizabetibizabet girişenobahisenobahis girişsüratbetsüratbet girişaresbetaresbet girişatlasbetatlasbet girişbetnanobetnano girişceltabetceltabet girişhiltonbethiltonbet girişhilbethilbet girişwinxbetwinxbet girişbetciobetcio girişcasiveracasivera girişenbetenbet girişcasivalcasival girişibizabetibizabet girişgrandbettinggrandbetting girişhilarionbethilarionbet girişkingbettingkingbettinglordpalace casinolordpalace girişluxbetluxbet girişmasterbettingmasterbetting girişmedusabahismedusabahis girişmeybetmeybet girişmillibahismillibahis girişmilosbetmilosbet girişmislibetmislibet girişorisbetorisbet girişmeritkingmeritking girişmeritkingmeritking girişmeritkingmeritking girişmeritkingmeritking girişmeritkingmeritking girişmeritkingmeritking girişmeritkingmeritking girişmeritkingmeritking girişmeritkingmeritking girişmeritkingmeritking girişmeritkingmeritking girişjojobetjojobet girişjojobetjojobet girişkingroyalkingroyal girişkingroyalkingroyal girişcratosroyalbetcratosroyalbet girişcratosroyalbetcratosroyalbet girişmedusabahismedusabahis girişaresbetaresbet girişlunabetlunabet girişenbetenbet girişatlasbetatlasbet girişbetasusbetasus girişbahiscasinobahiscasino giriştrendbettrendbet girişkulisbetkulisbet girişyakabetyakabet girişbetkolikbetkolik girişgrandbettinggrandbetting girişmavibetmavibetnakitbahisnakitbahismeritkingmeritkinglunabetlunabetartemisbetartemisbetkavbetkavbetbetsmovebetsmovematbetmatbetbetkolikbetkolik girişgrandbettinggrandbetting girişmedusabahismedusabahis girişaresbetaresbet girişlunabetlunabet girişenbetenbet girişatlasbetatlasbet girişbetasusbetasus girişbahiscasinobahiscasino giriştrendbettrendbet girişkulisbetkulisbet girişyakabetyakabet girişmeritkingmeritkingbetcio girişlunabetlunabetnakitbahisbetcionakitbahisbetsmovebetciobetsmovemavibetmillibahis girişmavibetmillibahismarsbahismillibahismarsbahispalacebet girişartemisbetpalacebetartemisbetpalacebetcoinbarcoinbarkingbetting girişodeonbetodeonbetkingbettingkingbettingnesinecasino girişnesinecasinonesinecasinorinabet girişrinabetrinabetromabet girişromabetromabetsonbahis girişsonbahissonbahisibizabet girişibizabetibizabetsüratbet girişsüratbetsüratbetteosbet girişteosbetteosbetbetasus girişbetasusbetasusroyalbet girişroyalbetroyalbetmasterbetting girişmasterbettingmasterbettingmeritking girişmeritkingmeritkingmeritking girişmeritkingmeritkingbetticketbetticketbetyapbetyapcasinomilyoncasinomilyoncasinoroyalcasinoroyalcasivalcasivalcasiveracasiveraceltabetceltabetefesbetefesbetenobahisenobahisgalabetgalabetgobahisgobahisalobetalobetkulisbetkulisbetvipslotvipslotkalebetkalebet
Editor picks

Editor Pick: Robert Marc Back Table Sunglasses

This '90s eyewear "it" brand is sooooo back, baby!

by Charles Manning
written by Charles Manning

Robert Marc was huge in the 90s and they’ve been making fantastic luxury eyewear for those in the know ever since, but with new designers and a whole new range of slick styles, the brand loved by celebrities including Nicole Kidman, Julianne Moore, Mariah Carey, Daniel Matt Damon, Pierce Brosnan, Uma Thurman, and Reese Witherspoon is ready to step into the spotlight once again. And of all their new offerings, these particular frames are really speaking to us.

What: Robert Marc’s Back Table sunglasses in gold and black are just so sharp, so cool. The frames feature titanium fronts with acetate temples. “We’re particularly proud of the lightweight Japanese titanium and Japanese acetate, which allows for depth and clarity of color while remaining strong and durable,” said co-creative director, John Juniper. “The materials — the highest quality found anywhere in the world — were chosen for performance and longevity. The piece also features the new custom-designed tension hinge for improved comfort and fit.”

“Back Table speaks to a perfect balance of style and fit,” adds co-creative director Jeff Solorio. “The aesthetic is detailed but restrained, with an emphasis on proportion and wearability. The classic oval lenses are timeless.”

Who: Robert Marc opened their first boutique on Columbus Avenue in New York City in 1981 and quickly became known for their unique and elegant luxury eyewear designs. They’ve flown under the radar the last few years, but thanks to their new creative directors, John Juniper and Jeff Solorio — founders of DITA Eyewear — they are finally ready to retake their place in the market.

“Today’s consumer values authenticity, craftsmanship, and products that feel intentional,” says Juniper. “Robert Marc already has those qualities at its core. With 45 years of history, the brand has something rare — credibility and trust built over time. So this felt like the right moment to clarify the brand’s position.”

“We approached Robert Marc as an evolution, not a reinvention,” adds Solorio. “The goal was to stay aligned with the brand’s classic design language while introducing a modern sensibility that feels relevant today.”

Why: What really sets these glasses apart, though, is the attention to detail — the brightness and shine of the metal against the smooth matteness of the black acetate, and that cool, custom-designed open hinge design. It adds a subtle point of visual refinement, but more importantly, it improves comfort and fit.

The proportions feel spot on, the materials are top notch, and overall the glasses just feel so precise. Restrained, yet still expressive. Exactly what you want when you are shelling out for luxury eyewear. Or, you know, you could pay the same amount for something mass produced with a big designer brand name printed on the side, made of cheap plastic that will warp and discolor over time.

Where (to buy): Robert Marc boutiques and Robertmarc.com.

How (much): $695

And if black and gold isn’t your deal, don’t fret! Back Table is also available in a more subdued gold with green arms and green gradient lenses, and silver with matte grey arms and blue gradient lenses. And, of course, you coulld always convert them into optical glasses if you wanted. People rarely think to do that and it’s one of the best ways to make sure your glasses look unlike anyone else’s.

And look at how cool that hinge is!

