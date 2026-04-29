Editor Pick: Loewe’s Paula’s Ibiza Raffia Tote

What:

This Eclipse basket tote stands out for its sleek design and 3D Anagram signature. Supple and body friendly, it features an innovative handle system for versatile carry options and is just the thing to chic-up your next beach getaway. This medium version features a colorful pattern created by a mix of solid and mélange raffia and is made in Spain using raffia leaves that have been cultivated, harvested, sun-dried, and handwoven by artisans in Madagascar. It is unlined and complimented with gold metal hardware and red calfskin straps.

Who:

Founded in Madrid, Spain in 1846, Loewe has long been known for their unparalleled craftsmanship and expertise in leather. Acquired by LVMH in 1996, the brand had its first runway show in Paris under the creative direction of American designer Narciso Rodriguez the following year. Rodriguez was succeeded by José Enrique Oña Selfa in 2000, and Stuart Vevers took over the brand in 2008, working there for five years before decamping to New York to revive Coach. Vevers, in turn, was replaced by Jonathan Anderson who served as the brand’s creative director for 12 years, transforming it into one of the hottest, most-talked about, and most commercially successful brands in all of fashion.

When Anderson departed in 2025 for Dior, he left some seriously big shoes to fill at Loewe. Given the scale and longevity of his success at Loewe and the transformative power he had over the brand, it was hard to image that anyone could ever really replace him. Then came Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez — founders of Proenza Schouler and winners of five CFDA Awards for women’s wear and accessory design. Their first collection for Loewe was a beachy triumph full of bright, bold colors, innovative materials, and a healthy dose of sex appeal, with an American sportswear twist. The collection was an instant hit with editors and fashion insiders, and their banger of a follow up for Fall 2026 proved once and for all that they were more than up to the task of leading one of Europe’s oldest luxury brands into a bold (and exceptionally chic) future.

Why:

This particular bag is part of Loewe’s ongoing collaboration with Ibiza boutique Paula’s. Every summer since 2014, these two juggernauts of style come together to create one of the most playful, colorful, and eclectic collections on the market. This time around the collection is full of chic and whimsical raffia bags, many decorated with all manner of animal and botanical prints. This particular tote is our pick for its versatility and utility, but there are so many fabulous raffia bags in the collection to choose from that it really is impossible to go wrong.

Check out some of our other favorite raffia bags from the collection below.

Where (to buy):

This particular bag is available online and in select Loewe and partner boutiques. And if you want to check out the entire Loewe Paula’s Ibiza bag collection, click here.

How (much):

$1,950