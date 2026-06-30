Editor Pick: LAGOS Silver X Station Versa Bypass Bracelet

What:

Elegant and modern, the Silver X Station Versa Bypass Bracelet features sterling silver Caviar beading accented with bold X stations in a refined bypass silhouette. The open design wraps the wrist with effortless movement and balance, while signature texture adds depth and dimension throughout.

Who:

Since 1977, LAGOS has been a pioneer in designer fine jewelry, combining precious materials and expert craftsmanship to offer modern, iconic styles for men and women. LAGOS was founded by master jeweler Steven Lagos, who developed the brand’s signature Caviar design in 1984. Each Caviar collection offers boldly unique styles that inspire confidence and encourage personal expression.

Why:

Crafted with timeless craftsmanship and contemporary edge, this bracelet is perfect for everyday wear, layering, or a meaningful gift that reflects connection and style.

Where (to buy):

LAGOS is available at Bloomingdale’s, Nordstrom, and other fine retailers, but the easier place to shop this particular bracelet is at LAGOS.com.

How (much):

$500

Check out more pieces from the Caviar Versa collection below and shop the entire range here.