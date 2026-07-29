Editor Pick: Lagos Caviar Bubbly Crossover Ring

What:

Modern and sculptural, the Sterling Silver Beaded Crossover Ring features smooth sterling silver beading that elegantly crosses over for a dynamic, dimensional look. The fluid design adds texture and movement while maintaining a refined, polished finish.

Who:

Since 1977, LAGOS has been a pioneer in designer fine jewelry, combining precious materials and expert craftsmanship to offer modern, iconic styles for men and women. LAGOS was founded by master jeweler Steven Lagos, who developed the brand’s signature Caviar design in 1984. Each Caviar collection offers boldly unique styles that inspire confidence and encourage personal expression.

Why:

Bold and unmistakably LAGOS, Caviar Bubbly is one of the brands newest collections, featuring playful designs that take their signature Caviar beading to a whole other level.

Where (to buy):

LAGOS is available at Bloomingdale’s, Nordstrom, and other fine retailers, but the easier place to shop this particular ring is at LAGOS.com.

How (much):

$300

Check out more pieces from the Caviar Bubbly collection below and shop the entire range here.