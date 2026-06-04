Editor Pick: Irene Neuwirth Golden Blossom Short Vine Earrings in 18k Gold

Like everything Irene Neuwirth creates, these earring are truly special. Decadent little works of art.

What:

A pair of 18k yellow gold earrings vine earrings accented with cultured Akoya pearls from the salt water seas of Japan, which are prized for their superb luster and clean surface quality. They also feature full cut diamonds (0.49 carats), and delicate turquoise spheres, finished on Irene Neuwirth’s signature diamond pavé huggies. The earrings are designed and handmade in Los Angeles and are 1.6 inches in length — long enough to make a statement without becoming a nuisance — and a scant (and lobe-friendly) 8.5 grams each.

Who:

LA-based jewelry designer Irene Neuwirth began her love affair with art and color at an early age — thanks, in part, to the guiding influence of her bohemian painter mother — and after college, she began experimenting with jewelry design by stringing glass beads, mixing precious, and semiprecious stones together without pretense or plan. Soon, she found herself inundated with requests for her one-of-a-kind pieces and in 2003, Irene Neuwirth Jewelry was born.

Since then, the world has fallen in love with Neuwirth’s whimsical sensibility and easy way with luxury. Her fascination with intense colors and raw, un-manufactured gem cuts have become signatures of her line, and pieces from her collections are worn by many of the most accomplished women in entertainment including Naomi Watts, Tracee Ellis Ross, Julianne Moore, Gwyneth Paltrow, Sarah Paulson, and Ruth Negga.

An editorial darling as well, her jewelry is consistently featured by top publications including Vogue, Elle, Harper’s Bazaar, Town & Country, W, and The New York Times.

Why:

These earrings are a standout in a collection full of standouts and the mix of materials gives them a wearability and versatility that not all fine jewelry shares. “I’ve always loved turquoise,” says Neuwirth. “It just has so much life to it. Mixing it with pearls feels like combining the beauty of the desert with the luster of the sea.”

Where (to buy):

These earrings (along with other pieces from the collection) can be found at Irene Neuwirth’s flagship stores on Melrose Place in Los Angeles and Madison Avenue in New York City, their Capitol + Irene Neuwirth destination at the Brentwood Country Mart, as well as leading boutiques across the globe. And, of course, at Ireneneuwirth.com. And, yes, the brand does ship globally.

How (much):

$17,520

Check out more pieces from the Golden Blossom collection below and shop the entire collection here.