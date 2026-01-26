Editor Pick: Goddess Maintenance Co. Leave-In Restorative Hair Mask

What: BioTech Blowout™ Leave-In Restorative Hair Mask, which uses a proprietary combination of macro and micro peptides to create a scaffold-like structure that wraps around and within the hair, delivering a complete, reparative and protective transformation from the inside out.

Who: After years working in the salon industry, sisters Lauren Vesler and Manda Mason dreamed of creating their own line of beauty products that combined luxurious self-care with smart, science-driven formulations: high-performance solutions designed for professionals and clients alike. So, in 2023, they partnered with beauty industry veterans Edward Connaghan and Denise Russell (formerly of Olaplex and K18 Hair) and Goddess Maintenance Co. was born. The brand with the goal of creating biotech-powered, sustainable, salon-first beauty products.

Why: It’s good for your hair and might just give you the blowout of your life. Launched in April 2025, this innovative, science-backed product delivers softer, healthier, more protected hair no matter the color or texture. It’s a first-of-its-kind leave-in restorative hair mask that defends hair at the cuticle and cortex level.

This tech-forward treatment doesn’t just make your blowouts smoother, faster, and longer-lasting, but it also:

Strengthens hair strands by up to 173%

Shields against heat up to 450°F

Creates visibly fuller, plumper hair with every use

Blocks 90% of buildup for cleaner, healthier hair

Locks in shape for 8+ hours

Enhances curl retention by 38%

Designed to layer seamlessly with your existing products, BioTech Blowout™ delivers real results in just one step with no added processing time and no compromises. It’s science-backed, strand-safe, and ready to give you your best blowout yet.

Where (to buy): Goddessmaintenance.com and Amazon. It’s also available for professional hairstylists to purchase nationwide at CosmoProf, Armstrong McCall, and Paramount Beauty.

How (much): $40