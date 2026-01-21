EDITOR PICK: Coach Tabby Shoulder Bag 26

What: The Tabby Shoulder Bag 26 is a modern take on one of Coach’s archival ’70s designs and, like so much of what Coach has been doing recently, it is just the right combination of then and now — the kind of bag that, with proper care, will look just as chic in 2046 as it does today.

It is made of natural grain leather with a soft leather lining and measures 10 inches long by 5.5 inches high — not big enough for a laptop, but it’s the perfect size for your wallet, airpods, phone, and whatever other sundries you need to get through the day. You could even get a small Kindle in there and we could all stand to do a little more reading.

The bag comes with two matching and detachable leather straps — one short and one long — and features a front exterior pocket, back zip pocket, a snap flap closure, and gorgeous brass hardware.

Who: Coach has been around since 1941, but things really took a dramatic turn for the stylish when designer Stuart Vevers took over as Creative Director in 2013. And recently, the bag options Vevers and his team been churning out have been pure fire — from the viral oversized Kisslock Clutch to the world’s best leather carry-all the Brooklyn Shoulder Bag. Finding a vintage Coach bag has long been a thrill for fashion lovers in the know, but these days a new bag is just as desirable and feels just as likely to stand the test of time. And that’s really saying something.

Why: Sure, it’s been photographed hanging off the arms of celebrities including Grace Van Patten, Charli XCX, and Bella Hadid (just to name a few) but even without the celebrity seal of approval, it’s just a cool bag. And there is something extra special about the 26. It’s a little bit wider than the famous Tabby Crossbody, which makes it a little slouchier. Dare we even say a little… cooler? Something about that softness, that break just feels right.

And while our personal favorite color way is maple — there is just something so quintessentially Coach about rich, dark brown leather — it looks equally stunning in black and pecan. Ooh! It looks so nice in Pecan.

Where (to buy): Coach.com of course!

How (much): $450

And, of course, like all Coach bags, the Tabby Shoulder Bag 26 also looks super cute covered in charms. In case you were wondering.