E.l.f. Responds To Controversy From Its Viral Matt Rife Campaign

E.l.f. is listening to its beauty community after its latest campaign missed the mark. Earlier this week, the brand launched its “E.l.f.ino & Schmarnes” campaign—a play on the title of former NYC law firm Cellino & Barnes—starring comedian Matt Rife and drag queen Heidi N Closet. The duo’s performance found them protecting customers from overpriced beauty products in a similar nature as lawyers would in court. However, the internet was quick to negatively respond to E.l.f. due to Rife’s previous jokes about domestic violence from his Natural Selection Netflix special, according to E! News. Amidst the backlash, the label has confirmed its campaign is effectively over with a new statement shared to Instagram on Thursday. It’s unclear how E.l.f.’s future campaigns will proceed, though the moment marks the latest wave of viral backlash over ads in 2025, following Sydney Sweeney’s American Eagle denim campaign.

“You know us, we’re always listening and we’ve heard you,” the brand stated. “This campaign aimed to humorously spotlight beauty justice. We understand we missed the mark with people we care about in our e.l.f. Community. While e.l.f.ino & schmarnes closes today, we’ll continue to make the case against overpriced beauty.”

Pharrell Introduces VIRGINIA, His New Creative Project Platform

Pharrell is coming home for his latest initiative. The musician, designer, and Louis Vuitton men’s creative director has just revealed the launch of his latest project, VIRGINIA, according to Hypebeast. Named for Williams’ home state, the new platform will be a launchpad for Williams’ upcoming personal creative projects spanning music, fashion, and in-person events. To start things off with a bang, VIRGINIA will be releasing limited-edition merchandise with a focus on beach and swimwear—which you can discover on its website Blackyachtrock.com. But that’s not all; Williams will also launch a virtual karaoke game, an artistic takeover by Sam Clayton, and a new VIRGINIA co-branded Adistar Jellyfish sneaker made in collaboration with Adidas this summer.

SZA Kicks Off An Artistic Gig For Vans

Vans is welcoming SZA into its fold! The musician and actress has just been named newest artistic director for the skate and footwear brand, which kicks off a multi-year partnership. Within her new role, SZA will create co-branded collections and provide input on the label’s future campaign. The pair’s shared love of self-acceptance and expression make them a perfect match, similarly seen in their new campaign—where SZA models her go-to Knu Skool sneakers, a signature of the label since 1997.

All images: Sophia Jones

Michael Kors Collection Steps Into Fall With Angelina Kendall

Back in the New York groove! Michael Kors has just unveiled his namesake Michael Kors Collection line’s Fall 2025 campaign, inspired by modernity and timeless style. The shoot by dynamic duo Inez and Vinoodh finds model Angelina Kendall posing in Kors’ sleek knits, sharp tailored suiting, flowing shirts and dresses, and cozy shearling coats and jackets. Cast in hues of black, white, grey, chocolate brown, caramel, aubergine, iris, and celadon, the range is complete with textured top-handled satchels and glossy sunglasses, all styled by Carlos Nazario. For a thematic twist, the designer opted to set the campaign in New York City’s Terminal Warehouse—where the same collection hit the runway in February during New York Fashion Week. Kors is opening NYFW next month.

All images: Inez & Vinoodh/Courtesy of Michael Kors

