Dua Lipa Opens Her Heart For Harper’s Bazaar‘s ICONS Portfolio

Harper’s Bazaar‘s got an iconic—and heartfelt—new cover star! Dua Lipa is front and center for the magazine’s latest Icons issue, celebrating the top visionaries across fashion and culture today. Lipa opens up on her romantic new outlook on life—including with fiancé Callum Turner—for the magazine, photographed by Anthony Seklaoui in an array of leather and lace. Elsewhere, the issue’s annual ICONS portfolio also includes Benny Blanco, Megan Stalter, Chase Hall, Ravyn Lenae, Chloe Kim, Sadie Sink, and Eva Victor, each photographed by Philip-Daniel Ducasse and styled by Gabriella Karefa-Johnson. The spread also extends to Bazaar’s 21 international editions, which include new covers of Kate Moss, Adèle Exarchopoulos, and Karina as well. You can discover the full ICONS portfolio now on HarpersBazaar.com, and keep an eye out when it hits newsstands on August 26.

“I love love. It is a beautiful thing,” says Lipa on romance. “It’s a really inspiring thing. You find yourself so intensely falling all the time in the best way possible. That vulnerability is so scary, but I feel so lucky to get to feel it. I’ve spent a lot of time being guarded or protecting my heart, and so I’m letting go of that feeling and just being like, ‘Okay, if I’m supposed to get hurt, then this is what’s going to happen.’ I have to just allow love. I’m happier than ever, so it feels like I’m doing a disservice by not talking about it. …When you’re a public person, anything that’s very personal is very vulnerable. It’s not like I don’t want to share it.”

Timothée Chalamet Dives Into Chanel’s Newest Bleu Fragrance

Chanel‘s going back to blue this fall—with a dash of star power from Timothée Chalamet! The actor’s draped in sharp pinstriped in a new campaign for the brand’s latest men’s fragrance, Chanel Bleu de Chanel L’Exclusif. The noir shoot aligns smoothly with L’Exclusif’s equally sleek scent, crafted by the label’s perfumer Olivier Polge. Amber and wood is the base of the scent, elevated in its glossy navy square bottle by notes of sandalwood and cistus labdanum. The dynamic launch marks Chalamet’s second Chanel campaign since his first debuted in 2024, shortly after he was named the face of the house’s beloved men’s fragrance line.

Austin Butler Breaks A Sweat for Men’s Health‘s Newest Issue

Swoon! If you needed a dash of heartthrob to accompany your afternoon iced coffee, look no further than Austin Butler—who’s the steamy new cover star of Men’s Health‘s September/October issue. While drenched in sweat, Butler works out with his tousled locks and biceps on full display in worn Polo Ralph Lauren sweatpants and a range of vintage T-shirts, jumpsuits, and more. Aside from the eye-catching editorial styled by Ted Stafford, Butler opens up further on his latest role in Darren Aronofsky’s Caught Stealing, his intense fitness routines for the part, and sleep schedules—plus finding mentors in the world of Hollywood, including Laura Dern.

“It was like the whole room just quieted, and we connected on a soul level,” Butler says of Dern. “We felt like kindred spirits. My mom was even told that she looked like Laura Dern, and so as soon as I see her, it’s like: She looks like my actual mom. She’s helping me more and more to see that you can come out the other side, and maybe bits of you have healed, and synthesized, and metabolized. It can be therapeutic, in a way.”

McQueen Embraces Gothic Edge For Autumn With Alex Consani And More

The witchy vibe is strong at McQueen! For his new Fall 2025’s campaign, heartthrob creative director Seán McGirr looked to the brand’s ties to Victorian Gothic era—as well as the period’s provocative and rebellious nature. The result finds models Alex Consani, Athiec Geng, Chu Wong, and Libby Taverner twisting and turning in the label’s latest designs, from sweeping sheer gowns to dramatically ruffled blouses. Glen Luchford photographs the group for the occasion, punctuated with an edge from its latest buckled handbags and sharply pointed lace-up booties. Consider this your fashionable cue that punk’s back in the zeitgeist!

Yi Zhou Celebrates Cinema At Cipriani

This weekend, artist and filmmaker Yi Zhou brought a chic flair to Cipriani’s Los Angeles location, celebrating film industry talents with innovative skincare brand Clinique La Prairie. The private dinner found guests including Donale Mowat, Mark Bridges, Camille Friend, Nicolas de la Metterie, Ben Bergman, and Brett Ratner discussing both cinematic craft and the art of graceful aging. The special occasion notably preceded the upcoming launch of Zhou and Cameron Crowe’s new docuseries First Timers, which will launch on Apple TV this October.

“Longevity is emotional. It’s not just about how long we live, but how deeply we continue to express ourselves,” said Zhou. “This dinner honored the artisans who keep us dreaming—and the science that keeps us alive to dream longer.”

