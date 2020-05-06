DSQUARED2’s Dean and Dan Caten: “This Moment Truly Turned Our World On Its Head.”

In today’s “Cavin Fever Diaries,” we check in with DSQUARED2’s Dean and Dan Caten, who have been spending quarantine together in Cyprus. The inseparable duo tell The Daily how the experience has changed them and what they’ve been doing to pass the time.

What has been the biggest change to your routine?

Dan: This moment truly turned our world on its head. We have used this time as one of reflection and to truly consider what is most important in life. We have definitely had more time to take care of ourselves, read more than ever, and reconnect with friends and family through a whole new way of communicating.

What do you miss most about life before the quarantine?

Dan: Seeing and being with friends and family. Things we used to take for granted, simple things as going out for a meal or visiting our friends whenever we wanted to. We have missed the daily human contacts and working office routine with our team for example.

How are you staying active?

Dean: Personally, apart from daily business topics, I had the opportunity to enjoy reading and listening to good music. Dan is the same, but he also enjoys fitness.

How’s your sleep?

Dean: Great actually! Our schedules are usually so hectic that we don’t always get a full night’s rest in but we’ve had a lot of time to catch up on our sleep and decompress during this time, which we’re grateful for.

What have you been watching on TV?

Dean: Honestly we haven’t been watching that much television. From listening to new music, reading and working remotely throughout these days, we haven’t had the time! But we were able to sneak some time to start Hollywood on Netflix yesterday. It’s amazing!

What have you been eating?

Dan: We’ve been doing a lot of cooking, which we’ve never really had time for in the past. We are missing going out to eat, especially authentic Italian meals in Milan, so trying to recreate some of our favorites at home. We’ve pretty much mastered the Gnocchi di farro from our Ceresio 7 in Milan! Basically, we have always tried to have a balanced diet.

If you could be in self-isolation with anyone, who would it be?

Dan: We are lucky that we have had each other throughout these months.

Have you accomplished anything since self-isolating?

Dean: We’ve had a lot of time to think about the future, how to manage employees’ care and business matters in the best way during this challenging time, designs for the new collection, collaborations, projects, brainstorming and reflections. There’s lots ahead to look forward to especially as this marks a special year for us – 25 years of DSQUARED2!! Basically, something unexpected happened and we need to be focused and relevant to the brand DNA, team, and customers.

What music have you been listening to lately?

Dean: All the greats! A lot of disco, which has always been an inspiration from talented and magnificent musicians. We have had the privilege to work closely with so many musical talents of all walks of life who we’ve always admired and held so much respect for— everyone from Beyoncé to Sister Sledge, Jennifer Lopez, Madonna and so many more. We’ve spent a lot of time listening to music, reminiscing on the past and dreaming about what’s to come.

How has the experience changed your outlook?

Dan: Now more than ever we’re grateful for each and every day and all that we have accomplished so far. We’ve had a lot of time to reflect including the days from when we first stated out and we couldn’t make ends meet and are so grateful for our shared success and all those who helped us get here.

What has been the most surprising thing about this whole experience for you?

Dan: We’ve always appreciated but never realized how much we rely on essential workers. We are both so grateful to those risking their lives working on the frontline, but we’ll also never again take for granted the little things such as stepping out for a quick haircut or hugging a friend! We want to start again but without forgetting this period and doing that with a new perspective and spirit. Being strong, taking care and giving the right value to things.

