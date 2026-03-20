Dr. Jake Deutsch, Brian Atwood, and Evolv Host Dinner at Printemps

Printemps and Evolv hosted an intimate dinner at the retailer’s Tribeca location, bringing together a select group of guests to explore the future of metabolic health and longevity. The evening, co-hosted by designer and creative director Brian Atwood and celebrity longevity physician Dr. Jake Deutsch, took place in Printemps New York’s beauty corridor.

Set around a curved, communal table, the dinner felt relaxed and conversational, with a focus on the growing overlap between science, wellness, and design. The night centered on a shared idea that the future of beauty is becoming more informed, intentional, and rooted in overall health. Evolv, founded by Becca McCarthy, reflects that shift. The brand’s natural GLP-1 and GIP oral peptide is designed to work in sync with the body’s metabolic signaling, offering a more preventative approach to wellness that aligns with the broader movement toward longevity-focused care.

Guests in attendance included Olivia Palermo, Brian Atwood, Dr. Paul Frank, Sarah Hoover, Elizabeth Sulcer, Isaac Boots, Charlotte Groeneveld, Ashley Avignone, and Erin Lichty contributing to a mix of perspectives across fashion, beauty, and health.

The dinner underscored a growing conversation happening across industries, where longevity is no longer niche, but increasingly part of how people approach both beauty and lifestyle.