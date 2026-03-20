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News

Dr. Jake Deutsch, Brian Atwood, and Evolv Host Dinner at Printemps

Inside the New York City Dinner and launch event with Charlotte Bickley Meller

by Charlotte Bickley
written by Charlotte Bickley

Printemps and Evolv hosted an intimate dinner at the retailer’s Tribeca location, bringing together a select group of guests to explore the future of metabolic health and longevity. The evening, co-hosted by designer and creative director Brian Atwood and celebrity longevity physician Dr. Jake Deutsch, took place in Printemps New York’s beauty corridor.

Set around a curved, communal table, the dinner felt relaxed and conversational, with a focus on the growing overlap between science, wellness, and design. The night centered on a shared idea that the future of beauty is becoming more informed, intentional, and rooted in overall health. Evolv, founded by Becca McCarthy, reflects that shift. The brand’s natural GLP-1 and GIP oral peptide is designed to work in sync with the body’s metabolic signaling, offering a more preventative approach to wellness that aligns with the broader movement toward longevity-focused care.

Guests in attendance included Olivia Palermo, Brian Atwood, Dr. Paul Frank, Sarah Hoover, Elizabeth Sulcer, Isaac Boots, Charlotte Groeneveld, Ashley Avignone, and Erin Lichty contributing to a mix of perspectives across fashion, beauty, and health.

The dinner underscored a growing conversation happening across industries, where longevity is no longer niche, but increasingly part of how people approach both beauty and lifestyle.

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