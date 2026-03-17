Celebrating Dr. Barbara Sturm’s New Launch: The Peptide Serum

Dr. Barbara Sturm returned to New York City to host an intimate luncheon celebrating the launch of her latest skincare innovation, The Peptide Serum. The gathering took place at the chic downtown restaurant Borgo, where editors, tastemakers, and longtime friends of the brand came together for an exclusive first look at the highly anticipated product. Hosted by Dr. Barbara Sturm, the afternoon brought together a stylish crowd, including Antoni Porowski, Katie Lee Biegel, Aweng Chuol, Alejandra Alonso Rojas, Laney Crowell, Tina Leung, Brie Welch, Elizabeth Sulcer, and Eric Rutherford.

During the lunch, guests learned more about Sturm’s newest skincare launch, The Peptide Serum, a high-performance bio-tech formula powered by advanced peptides designed to support skin longevity. Over lunch and conversation, guests had the opportunity to hear directly from Dr. Sturm about the science behind the product and her continued focus on preventative skincare and long-term skin health. The Peptide Serum launched on March 3 and is available at drsturm.com