Donna Karan New York Celebrates 40 Years With A Superstar Crew!

‘Happy anniversary, Donna Karan New York! The iconic NYC label turns 40 this year, and is marking the moment with a super new Fall campaign—filled with supermodels, of course! Claudia Schiffer, Irina Shayk, Imaan Hammam, Liya Kebede, and Mariacarla Boscono are draped in autumnal hues to release the new collection, inspired by Karan’s original sensibility of creating an effortless wardrobe for women everywhere. Whether apart or in pairs, each model—chosen for their ties to Karan over the years—is richly outfitted in soothing beige and cream, deep browns, and shimmering metallics across a variety of sleek dresses, textured tops and coats, and luxe slips and suiting. Their autumn wardrobe is complete with dynamic pumps and boots, soft bags, and sculptural gold jewelry. With creative direction by Trey Laird and photography by Mikael Jansson, Karan’s new shoot is ushering in a new gilded age. Cheers to many more!

All images: Mikael Jansson

Macy’s Exceeds Q2 Expectations With A Rise In Shares And Stock

Despite the current luxury slowdown—and resulting downturn across fashion retail—Macy’s is on the rise! The retailer’s fiscal second quarter (Q2) earnings have exceeded expectations, resulting in $4.81 billion in revenue compared to the expected $4.76 billion, further leading to a 20% stock rise, according to CNBC. Beforehand, Macy’s shares were projected to price at $1.60 to $2 each, leading to an annual revenue of $21 billion to $21.4 billion. Now, however, it’s anticipated to price shares between $1.70 and $2.05 each, with an anticipated annual revenue between $21.15 billion and $21.45 billion. The retailer shared that Q2 was its best sales growth in 12 quarters, owed to consumers buying fashion and new items—including women’s denim, watches, and contemporary clothes. Last year, Macy’s expected sales uncertainty due to rising tariff costs, resulting in price increases of specific products, but has now included the impact of tariffs in its future finances. The retailer’s news comes as fashion’s ongoing luxury slowdown continues, affecting brands including Gucci, Chanel, Burberry, Hermés, and Louis Vuitton.

Chloe Fineman Goes Back In Time For A Retro MOTHER Capsule

Retro style’s top of mind for funny girl Chloe Fineman—so much so that she’s teamed up with denim brand MOTHER on a new capsule collection! Inspired by the colorful, playful nature of the ’60s, Fineman’s line includes an assortment of pieces nodding to her whimsical style and and the L.A.-based label’s penchant for decades past. Denim is core to the line, seen across classic blue jeans, jackets, and a sweet miniskirt. Elsewhere, vintage style flows from collared blouses and polos, glossy chocolate-brown leather separates, and a sweet pillbox hat, scarf, and sunglasses—all cast in a palette of cream, deep green and dark orange. Prep your credit cards when the line, priced from $35 to $375, drops on September 4 on MotherDenim.com.

Glamour Puts On A Show With The Morning Show‘s All-Star Cast

For its Fall issue, Glamour tapped the leading ladies of Apple TV’s The Morning Show as its latest cover stars. Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, Karen Pittman, Marion Cotillard, and Nicole Beharie are sharply dressed for the occasion in a range of modern suiting—not a far cry from the wardrobes of their onscreen characters keeping daytime program The Morning Show running amidst drama behind and in front of the cameras. While discussing their professional trajectories and supporting each other behind the scenes in a new feature interview, the group also delve into their character’s upcoming arcs in the show’s fourth season. They also share plenty of reflections on self-taught lessons, text chains, role models, and honest thoughts on red carpets—including Aniston’s reveal of why she’s never attended the Met Gala.

“Yes, I have [been invited], but I don’t go,” Aniston said. “It overwhelms me. It’s the getting ready, the putting on the dress. I’m a ‘jeans and flip-flops and tank top’ kind of girl. I love dressing up too, but for me it’s a mental game of…’Let’s get dressed up, put on a fancy dress, makeup, get your hair all ‘purdy’ and go sit in a big room with your peers.’ [And yes,] everyone’s there to celebrate each other and have some fun, but I get nervous. I even get a little anxious about public speaking, especially over the years of having your words twisted and taken out of context. So I find myself almost hall-monitoring myself in a weird way. In the past, journalism used to be gnarly and they wanted to just get you and find something that they can then run forever. But whatever. You get to a place in life where none of it really matters at the end of the day.”

All images: Charlotte Hadden/Courtesy of Glamour

Ann Taylor Taps Janelle Lloyd For A New Styling Series

Ann Taylor is kicking off fall with a sharp start, courtesy of fashion influencer Janelle Lloyd! Know for her past work as Bloomingdale’s fashion director, Lloyd will star in the brand’s new digital style campaign, “The A.T. Style Series with Janelle Lloyd.” Rolling out online and on social media, the series will show Lloyd’s fashion expertise and advice using pieces from Ann Taylor’s fall collection. Stay tuned when the series goes live on September 8 on Ann Taylor’s social media platforms, as well as anntaylor.com.

“I love collaborating with brands like Ann Taylor to bring their collections to life, crafting a distinct point of view that’s elevated, compelling, and inviting,” said Lloyd of the upcoming partnership.

Additional reporting by Katie Bradshaw.

