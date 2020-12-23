Pose Star Dominique Jackson Hits Saks Holiday Windows

Pose star Dominique Jackson was at Saks Fifth Avenue in New York last night to spread some holiday cheer and raise some bucks for charity. She tells us how she’s getting in the mood this year and who she’s helping out!

How are you staying in the holiday spirit this year?

I am staying in the holiday spirit by continuing to look back and see how blessed I am to be able to spend time with family. It may not be in person but we are resilient, so we improvise. We make the best of what we have, so the holidays are not gonna change for me, they are just gonna happen through Zoom, and I am probably going to snowboard.

Why did you want to partner with Saks on their holiday initiative?

I accepted the offer to partner with Saks for their holiday initiative because it gives to charities. I believe that in these times, where we are in the midst of a pandemic, it is very profound to be able to think of others, and to give to others and not just sit in our own blessing. In order for us to enjoy our blessings, we must share them.

Saks is making a generous donation to the charity of your choice. What charity are you helping?

I’m helping Destination Tomorrow, the LGBTQ center in the Bronx, which is founded and led by a trans man of color. This is dear to my heart because as a transwoman of color, I do believe that we are constantly marginalized and oppressed and we need spaces for us to be able to feel like we are human beings, and Destination Tomorrow provides that. They don’t just use grants to make themselves look better, they use their grants to actually look out for the actual needs of the communities they serve.

How else are you being charitable this season?

I really don’t talk about the things that I do because I find them to be personal and it’s not about showing off, but I do suggest that everyone out there go out and find some cause if they can. Whatever you can do—whether it’s monetary or voluntary—do something.

What are your favorite holiday traditions?

Gathering with family, loved ones, close ones and just eating, drinking, sharing space, love, being in harmony, celebrating each other for whatever accomplishments we have had, or empower each other for whatever mishaps we may have faced and survived. My favorite holiday movies are Home Alone 1, 2…and I think there was 3!

Pose resumed shooting a few months ago. How did you stay sane during the lockdown this year?

A whole lot of video games (Fortnite), Zoom, and online shopping, particularly on Amazon. I have become a fan.

How much longer will you be shooting for and how does it feel to be back on set?

It feels incredible to be back at work making this historic and amazing show, and I have no idea when filming will end.

