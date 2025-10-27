Dom Pérignon And Takashi Murakami’s Bubbly New Collaboration Is In Full Bloom

Break out the bubbly! Dom Pérignon has found its latest collaborator in none other than Takashi Murakami. The artist—who became an industry darling from his iconic collaborations with Marc Jacobs, Louis Vuitton, Supreme, and more over the decades—is bringing his signature smiling flowers to the champagne brand, which the pair celebrated with a lively soirée on Friday night.

Murakami and Dom’s new collab finds bottles of the label’s Dom Pérignon Vintage 2015 and Dom Pérignon Rosé Vintage 2010 cast in a sleek black, accentuated by metallic pink or green labels surrounded with Murakami’s adorable blossoms. Both versions were poured for guests to experience throughout the night at the duo’s Murakami Flower Studio, an immersive pop-up on Mott Street that opened the following day. The blooms also lined the walls, alongside a rainbow of miniature flower bouquets in a multitude of colors—much like Murakami’s original flower prints themselves. To complete the evening, a custom AR mirror photo booth allowed guests to playfully move around as digital versions of the flowers as well, set against a jet-black backdrop—all remaining perfectly on-theme.

The launch party was complete with energetic beats from DJ Lumia, plus an Ikebana floral station that was truly garden-worthy. Everyone left with miniature bouquets of their own, bringing a little of Murakami’s signature whimsy and color into the night. Guests included Evan Ross Katz, Marcos Fecchino, Pierce Abernathy, Raul Lopez, Quil Lemons, Ava Dash, Lumia Nocito, Chef Rōze Traore, Oyinkan Ogunleye, Kilo Kish, Deon Hinton, Irina Kro Eicke, Maximilian Eicke, Anaa Saber, and Trinidad Alamos.

All images: DCD Photography

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.