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News

Dolly Parton and Good American Launch Latest “Dolly’s Joleans” Collab

Dolly Parton forever!

by Charles Manning
written by Charles Manning

Dolly Parton and Good American just launched the third iteration of their popular “Dolly’s Joleans” collection with a campaign starring the queen of country music herself.

“With every season, our collaboration with Dolly has evolved while staying grounded in authentic western details and Dolly’s loved aesthetic ,” says Emma Grede, Co-Founder and CEO of Good American. “This third collection reflects what makes Dolly an icon: confidence, individuality, and a fearless approach to personal style. We’ve translated those qualities into Spring ‘26 pieces that feel fresh and modern, with a touch of Southern charm.”

“I’ve always believed clothes can hold memories,” says Dolly Parton. “Denim’s been with me through every chapter of my life. It’s comfortable, it’s confident, and it never goes out of style. With this new Dolly’s Joleans collection, we took a little bit of my past and gave it new life for today. When someone puts these on, I want them to feel bold, beautiful, and completely themselves.”

The collection is available beginning today, Thursday, April 2, online at goodamerican.com and at Good American stores  in Century City, Topanga, Atlanta, Las Vegas, and Newport Beach. The collection is also available  exclusive availability at retail partners Macy’s & Dillards in the US and Selfridges in the UK. Prices range from $79–$228, with inclusive sizing from 00–30, XS–5X.

Check out the full collection below.

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