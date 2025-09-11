Events

Dior’s Enchanting New Flagship Blossoms On The Upper East Side

The French brand celebrated its new House of Dior store with a buzzy party on Wednesday night

by Aaron Royce
written by Aaron Royce
Ashley Park and Brad Goreski (BFA.com/Rommel Demano & Max Lakner)

At long last, Dior‘s House of Dior flagship boutique has been unveiled! Following its official opening last week, the brand celebrated its newest luxe location with an elegant party on Wednesday evening. Spanning all four of the store’s floors, the event provided a colorful escape from the hustle and bustle of the city as New York Fashion Week began.

Monsieur Christian Dior’s legacy is omnipresent in the House of Dior boutique, which guests including Priyanka Chopra, Ashley Park, Anna Sawai, Alexandra Daddario, and Sam Nivola quickly discovered. Lush jungle foliage and floral displays greeted attendees the moment they stepped through its glossy glass doors, reminiscent of Monsieur Dior’s own connections to nature and garden blooms. The brightly lit space, filled with the label’s newest Fall handbags, continued upstairs with levels dedicated to the brand’s chic women’s ready-to-wear, footwear, and menswear offerings. The fourth floor, however, was a true crown jewel, with stitched embroidery covering the walls that surrounded rare exotic Dior handbags and intricate fine jewelry in a rainbow of colors.

Alexandra Daddario, Sam Nivola

Patricia Mas, Samah Dada, Molly Ford, Paris Starn

Speaking of rainbows: the flagship notably includes a swirling ombré staircase, displaying signature Dior pieces and emblems through the decades—from its iconic Bar jacket to modern Lady Dior bags and Book totes. The display is an instant nod to the rainbow staircase of similar items in the label’s Paris headquarters, which has remained viral online for years. Many attendees took note, posing for photos on the stairwell to capture the moment. With plenty of champagne, wine, and chocolate and raspberry tarts served throughout the soirée, the night proved truly sweet.

Kayla Seah, Tania Sarin

Ashley Park, Brad Goreski

The evening’s well-heeled guest list included Brad Goreski, Ben Ahlers, Nina Garcia, Kate Mara, Kristin Davis, Chriselle Lim, Will Price, Nir Hod, Ludovic Nkoth, Charlotte Groenveld, Lauren Santo Domingo, Anne Pasternak, Alyssa Bailey, Ezra William, Vienna Vernose, Lily Chee, and more.

All images: BFA.com/Rommel Demano & Max Lakner

Aaron Royce is the Fashion News Editor at The Daily Front Row, where he covers all things fashion, beauty, and pop culture—both on and off the runway. Before joining The Daily, he was a freelance contributor for Vogue, Marie Claire, InStyle, and more outlets. Previously, he served as Digital Editor at Footwear News, following internships with The Daily Front Row, Paper, Caroline Vazzana, Capitol File, Anchyi Wei, and more. He was born in northern Virginia and lives in Brooklyn, where he spends copious time shoe shopping, reading fashion memoirs, and scrolling through Instagram. (@aaronjdroyce)

