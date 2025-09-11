Dior’s Enchanting New Flagship Blossoms On The Upper East Side

At long last, Dior‘s House of Dior flagship boutique has been unveiled! Following its official opening last week, the brand celebrated its newest luxe location with an elegant party on Wednesday evening. Spanning all four of the store’s floors, the event provided a colorful escape from the hustle and bustle of the city as New York Fashion Week began.

Monsieur Christian Dior’s legacy is omnipresent in the House of Dior boutique, which guests including Priyanka Chopra, Ashley Park, Anna Sawai, Alexandra Daddario, and Sam Nivola quickly discovered. Lush jungle foliage and floral displays greeted attendees the moment they stepped through its glossy glass doors, reminiscent of Monsieur Dior’s own connections to nature and garden blooms. The brightly lit space, filled with the label’s newest Fall handbags, continued upstairs with levels dedicated to the brand’s chic women’s ready-to-wear, footwear, and menswear offerings. The fourth floor, however, was a true crown jewel, with stitched embroidery covering the walls that surrounded rare exotic Dior handbags and intricate fine jewelry in a rainbow of colors.

Speaking of rainbows: the flagship notably includes a swirling ombré staircase, displaying signature Dior pieces and emblems through the decades—from its iconic Bar jacket to modern Lady Dior bags and Book totes. The display is an instant nod to the rainbow staircase of similar items in the label’s Paris headquarters, which has remained viral online for years. Many attendees took note, posing for photos on the stairwell to capture the moment. With plenty of champagne, wine, and chocolate and raspberry tarts served throughout the soirée, the night proved truly sweet.

The evening’s well-heeled guest list included Brad Goreski, Ben Ahlers, Nina Garcia, Kate Mara, Kristin Davis, Chriselle Lim, Will Price, Nir Hod, Ludovic Nkoth, Charlotte Groenveld, Lauren Santo Domingo, Anne Pasternak, Alyssa Bailey, Ezra William, Vienna Vernose, Lily Chee, and more.

All images: BFA.com/Rommel Demano & Max Lakner

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.