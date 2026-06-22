Dior Just Opened Their First Permanent Spa in Sicily

The house of Dior just opened their first permanent spa and no, it’s not in Paris. It’s not even in France. Rather, it is nestled in the historical gardens of the Grand Hotel Timeo in Sicily, overlooking Mount Etna and the Ionian Sea.

Co-created with Global Dior Wellness Experts, Byrony Deery, a Pilates specialist, and Rose Ferguson, a nutrition expert and functional medicine practitioner, Dior’s new haute wellness retreat was designed around a harmonious program that celebrates vitality; “blending the wisdom of anti-inflammatory movement with the revitalizing approach of hormesis to strengthen balance and illuminate presence, Dior Wellness Villeggiatura offers deep regeneration and renewed vitality.”

The spa is open daily from 10:00 am to 8:00 pm and offers some truly indulgent experiences, including:

Dior Power by Hydrafacial, which employs face sculpting, hydra dermabrasion, AHA and PHA peeling, a regenerating mask, and LED light therapy to exfoliate, purify, hydrate, and deoxidate skin while stimulating cell renewal and reducing dark spots. (90 minutes for €550)

Dior Wellness Villegiatura, which includes a private Pilates flow session, infrared therapy, dry brushing, guided breath work, and functional drinks designed to restore balance while encouraging regeneration and vitality. (90 minutes, price upon request)

And the spa’s signature treatment: The Talisman of Vitality for face and body, which utilizes guidance stone work, scalp massage, dry brushing, acupressure, meridian reconnection, energetic massage, and Dior aromachological oils to aid in mental disconnection, revitalisation, and energy restoration. (90 minutes for €550)

There are also lots of add-ons of course, including: infrared light therapy for €120 per person for 30 minutes, LED light therapy for € 90, and dry brushing for €150 for 15 minutes.

You can even get your makeup done with sessions starting at €180 for 30 minutes.

Check out the full spa menu here and see more pics of the fabulous new spa below.