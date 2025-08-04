Dior Revamps Its NYC Flagship Store!

This just in! Dior‘s officially reopening the doors to its New York City flagship boutique, fittingly named The House of Dior New York. The revamped location, housed at Madison Avenue and 57th Street, spans the label’s women’s, men’s, fine jewelry, timepieces, Dior Beauty, Dior Maison, and La Collection Privée Christian Dior Fragrance collections across four floors. Designed by Peter Marino, the sleek space includes softly lit tan and beige interiors—plus a colorful “Diorama” display of archival Dior pieces, just like the viral staircase in the brand’s Parisian La Galerie Dior museum. Plus, if you need a chic facial refresh, the store even features a Dior Spa with signature treatments from the label’s luxe skincare collections. Tres chic!

Cosmopolitan Celebrates 60 Years With Margaret Qualley

This year, Cosmopolitan officially turns 60—and the magazine’s kicking off the celebration with a bold new cover starring Margaret Qualley. The actress, set to appear in the comedic mystery film Honey Don’t!, fronts the title’s milestone issue while chatting with EIC Willa Bennett on all things romance, including her relationship with husband Jack Antonoff, plus her star-making turns in The Substance and Netflix’s Maid, her loves of meditation and family, and more. Completing Qualley’s feature profile are an assortment of romantic outfits by Versace, Dilara Findikoglu, Di Petsa, and Chrome Hearts, photographed by Alana O’Herlihy.

“In every other relationship I’ve ever been in, I still felt really lonely because I wasn’t with my person, and it’s like I was seeking something,” Qualley said. “I don’t feel like that anymore. Jack makes me feel safe and comfortable. I spent so many years trying to be someone’s perfect girl, and that girl changed over and over again. But I can’t lie to Jack. I can’t be that for him—he’d see through it. So I just have to be myself. He’s been the person I’ve pictured my whole life. And I’m not even saying that metaphorically. My first crush was Adam Sandler in Happy Gilmore and Big Daddy, and I’ve been looking for that essence my whole life. I’m like, ‘That’s Jack.’ ”

The Devil Wears Prada 2 Recreates Its Own Met Gala Uptown!

Florals? For spring? Groundbreaking. It looks like it for The Devil Wears Prada 2, which brought its own take on the Met Gala to the American Museum of Natural History’s soaring front steps, according to People. Over the weekend, the film—set to come out in May of 2026— found Meryl Streep, Stanley Tucci, and Simone Ashley spotted at a “Spring Florals”-themed event, reminiscent of the real star-studded Gala. Imitating the annual Gala steps at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, the occasion included cameos from Ciara and Ashley Graham—and we’re sure more celebs are imminent as the movie continues its fashionable romp through NYC.

Elle Launches Elle Collections Fashion Line At Bloomingdale’s

Elle is expanding its fashion roots with a brand-new project! The magazine has just launched its namesake Elle Collections fashion brand at Bloomingdale’s, embracing its signature sharp and versatile style. Classic suiting, cardigans, sweaters, trousers, midi skirts, coats, blouses, and denim are cast in a classic palette of red, navy, brown, cream, maroon, gray, tan, black, and beige, which can easily be mixed and matched from day to night. Rounding out the range are boots, ballet flats, and handbags from slouchy totes to convertible clutches. The affordable line—which retails from $40 to $250—is complete with elevated stud, crystal, and metallic bead trims, chic stripes, shimmering sequins, and gold buttons, plus plenty of Elle‘s signature lettering. You can discover the label’s first Fall ’25 collection now on ElleCollections.com, Bloomingdales.com, and Nordstrom.com. However, this is just the start of Elle‘s launch, with a broader expansion to HSN, QVC Italy, TVSN Australia, and TSC Rogers Canada in the future!

Additional reporting by Katie Bradshaw.

