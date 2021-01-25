Dior Haute Couture Spring ’21 Celebrates The Universe With Tarot-themed Collection

Knowing that we all need a little bit of magic right now, Maria Grazia Chiuri looked to tarot cards—a gateway to a divinatory world—while dreaming up her Haute Couture Spring 2021 collection.

Monsieur Dior himself was said to be passionate about otherworldly realms too, with his autobiography delving into his fascination with the mystical cards. And we know the legendary designer was fond of symbolism. So too is Chiuri, and it’s not her first foray into using tarot as a jumping off point either (see also: Cruise 2018 in the Santa Monica mountains.)

This time around, she focused mainly on evening gowns in Medieval silhouettes (a reference period she hasn’t previously explored) as well the house’s famous Bar jacket which came in a sumptuous black velvet. These divine pieces in their olive, golden, and heather grey tones were elevated with illustrations by Roman artist Pietro Ruffo and showcased via an evocative short film by Italian director, Matteo Garrone.

The short, titled Le Château du Tarot, is set in a labyrinthine gothic castle and draws on the visuals of the Visconti-Sforza tarot, with their golden hues and geometric interlacing. A clairvoyant asks to draw a card in a deck designed as “a catalogue of possibilities: a cryptic dictionary of the world.” The characters of the deck—from the High Priestess to the Fool—inspired the masterful savoir-faire techniques utilized in this collection, such as the hand-painted zodiac patterns on rich jacquards, hand-embroidered appliqué, and the feather detailing on a multicolored cape. Don’t wake us up, if dreaming in Dior looks this good!

See the full lookbook below:

