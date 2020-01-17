Watch the Dior Fall 2020 Menswear Show Live Right Here

Under Kim Jones’ creative eye, Dior has become one of the most anticipated shows of Paris Men’s Fashion Week. In the past few years his runways and collections have featured collaborations with artists like Daniel Arsham and KAWS, and a surprise partnership with Rimowa.

According to WWD, this season’s collection will pay tribute to Judy Blame, the British stylist and jeweler who passed away in 2018. “Judy was one of the most key people that I met when I was very young,” Jones said. “We were friends — not close friends, but he was someone I hugely admired.”

Tune in at 1pm EST to watch the Dior Fall 2020 Menswear show live from Paris.

